Global Automotive Adhesive Market Insights, 2014-2025, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Henkel, 3M Company, Sika, Arkema and HB Fuller

The global automotive adhesive market is expected to reach an estimated $11.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2025.

The future of the global automotive adhesive market looks promising with opportunities in passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for lightweight materials in vehicle manufacturing and replacement of mechanical fasteners with adhesives to make vehicles lighter and to meet higher fuel economy requirements.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increasing use of composites and lightweight materials in vehicles and new silicone-based electrically conductive adhesives in various automotive applications, and increasing applications of two-component polyurethane adhesives.

Some of the automotive adhesive companies profiled in this report include Henkel, 3M, Sika, Arkema, HB Fuller, and others.

Key Highlights



Polyurethane adhesive is forecast to remain the largest segment due to its low price, durability, and performance.

Within this market, adhesives for passenger cars will remain the largest segment due to the growth in the production of small and compact cars.

Asia-Pacific will remain the largest market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in the automotive industry in China, Japan, India, and other Asian countries.



Some features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Automotive adhesive market size estimation in terms of volume (M lbs.) and value ($M) shipment.

Automotive adhesive market size estimation in terms of volume (M lbs.) and value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by region, resin, vehicle, application, and structure type.

Market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by region, resin, vehicle, application, and structure type. Segmentation analysis: Automotive adhesive market size by resin, vehicle type, application, and structure in terms of value and volume shipment.

Automotive adhesive market size by resin, vehicle type, application, and structure in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Automotive adhesive market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Automotive adhesive market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions for automotive adhesive in the automotive adhesive market.

Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions for automotive adhesive in the automotive adhesive market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for automotive adhesive in the automotive adhesive market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for automotive adhesive in the automotive adhesive market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the automotive adhesive market by resin type (epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, and others), vehicle type (passenger car and light commercial vehicle), application (interior and exterior), structure (structural and non-structural), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this automotive adhesive market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this automotive adhesive market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this automotive adhesive market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the automotive adhesive market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the automotive adhesive market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this automotive adhesive market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing business growth?

Q.10.What are some of the competing products in this automotive adhesive market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11.What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the automotive adhesive industry?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2014 to 2025

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2014-2019) and Forecasts (2020-2025)

3.2: Global Automotive Adhesives Market (2014-2019) Trends and Forecast (2014-2019)

3.3: Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Resin Type:

3.3.1: Epoxy

3.3.2: Polyurethane

3.3.3: Acrylic

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Vehicle Type:

3.4.1: Passenger Car

3.4.2: Light Commercial Vehicle

3.5: Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Application:

3.5.1: Interior

3.5.2: Exterior

3.6: Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Structure:

3.6.1: Structural

3.6.2: Non-Structural



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2014 to 2025

4.1: Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Region

4.2: North American Automotive Adhesives Market

4.2.1: Market by Resin: Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, and Others

4.2.2: Market by Vehicle Type: Passenger Car and Light Commercial Vehicle

4.2.3: Market by Application: Interior and Exterior

4.2.4: Market by Structure: Structural and Non-Structural

4.2.5: United States Automotive Adhesive Market

4.2.6: Canadian Automotive Adhesive Market

4.2.7: Mexican Automotive Adhesive Market

4.3: European Automotive Adhesives Market

4.4: APAC Automotive Adhesives Market

4.5: RoW Automotive Adhesives Market



5. Competitors Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Resin

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Vehicle Type

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Application

7.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Structure

7.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Automotive Adhesives Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Automotive Adhesives Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion

7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures

7.3.4: Certification and Licensing



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Henkel AG

8.2: 3M Company

8.3: Sika AG

8.4: Arkema

8.5: HB Fuller



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l1w6oo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

