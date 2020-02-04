Putting Words into Action | GCT puts forward $200,000 to support Indigenous led initiatives assessing cumulative effects in South Salish Sea

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 14, 2020, GCT Global Container Terminals Inc. was honoured to be the platinum sponsor of the inaugural Declaration Conference, which brought together Indigenous, business and other government leaders. The Declaration Conference aimed to build a collective understanding of the principles of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). The conference highlighted many potential opportunities and critical issues, including the need for an Indigenous led effort on cumulative effects as discussed by the panel, Sustainable Vision, Cumulative Effects and Long-term Trade in the Salish Sea, and outlined in the recently released conference report.

In response to the calls to action voiced by many Indigenous leaders at this historic conference, GCT is proud to establish a $200,000 fund to support Indigenous led initiatives aimed at collaboration and increasing participation in the cumulative effects assessment. As a Vancouver-based company, GCT is committed to protecting the environment and strengthening the dialogue shared with our partners to achieve this common purpose.

“We hope GCT is the first of many BC industry leaders and government partners to come forward to advance our common path to shared prosperity through information sharing and dialogue facilitated by events like the Declaration Conference,” says Doron Grosman, President and Chief Executive Officer of GCT Global Container Terminals Inc. “More needs to be done to respect and include traditional knowledge, including by advancing an independent and thorough cumulative effects process in partnership with Indigenous communities.”

GCT also congratulates Declaration Conference organizers, other sponsors, and thanks the record number of attendees that made this historic conference a catalyst for building a better British Columbia.

About GCT Global Container Terminals Inc.

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, GCT Global Container Terminals Inc. operates four Green Marine certified terminals in two principal North American ports. For over a century, GCT has sustainably grown with innovative technology and our industry-leading Global Commitment to the environment and community. Through GCT USA on the East Coast, the company operates two award-winning facilities: GCT New York on Staten Island, NY and GCT Bayonne in Bayonne, NJ. On the West Coast, GCT Canada operates two gateway terminals: GCT Vanterm and GCT Deltaport in Vancouver and Delta, BC.

Visit www.globalterminals.com or follow us @globalterminals to find out more about GCT.

