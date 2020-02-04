Genetec Voted Top Montreal Employer for the Fourteenth Year in a Row

Fast-Growing, Privately-Owned Technology Company Again Recognized as Among the City’s Best Places to Work

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions is pleased to announce that it has been again named one of Montreal’s Top Employers by Mediacorp Inc ., publisher of Canada’s Top 100 Employers list. The achievement marks the company’s success in maintaining its 20+ year commitment to nurturing an open, collaborative people-centric culture while delivering significant software innovation to customers around the world.



Montreal’s Top Employer contest provides a unique showcase of the best and brightest companies in their respective industries. Mediacorp editors look at eight criteria including physical space, work and social atmosphere, health, financial and family benefits, vacation and time off, employee communications, performance management, training and skills development and community involvement to assess company ranking. Finalists are compared against other companies in their industries to showcase those employers with the most attractive, progressive and rewarding work environments.

Again identified as a leader among comparable employers in the greater Montreal area, Genetec came out a winner for the 14th consecutive year. Offering employees a unique combination of advantages including an inspiring collaborative work environment, a generous employee referral program, three weeks of paid vacation from day one, continuous training and personal development and a highly competitive group insurance coverage program. Other benefits include a state-of-the-art fitness centre and on-demand personal trainer, a subsidized gourmet bistro with prepared, at-cost take home meals, a decked-out games room and free fruit, coffee and tea.

“We’re thrilled to be again recognized as one of Montreal’s top employers,” said Richard Paillière, Vice-President of Human Resources & Talent Management at Genetec. “In an increasingly tight, competitive job market, receiving this consistent acknowledgement from the nation’s premier employer contest is a strong proof of our uniquely people-focused recipe; a handcrafted combination of programs and perks that make Genetec a truly exceptional place to work in any market.”

Headquartered in the Technoparc Montréal, just steps away from the city’s coming light rail service, the company’s four building campus has seen steady expansion to accommodate unprecedented annual growth. These newly renovated, state-of-the-art facilities provide a showcase for the company’s industry-leading unified operations, intelligence and security offerings. Between its rapidly expanding Montreal campus and global footprint which includes over a dozen offices spanning the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific and the company’s newest European office in London, England, Genetec actively seeks skilled professionals across a spectrum of specialties. To learn about career opportunities at Genetec please visit: http://www.genetec.com/about-us/careers

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is an innovative technology company with a broad solutions portfolio that encompasses security, intelligence, and operations. The company’s flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. Genetec also develops cloud-based solutions and services designed to improve security, and contribute new levels of operational intelligence for governments, enterprises, transport, and the communities in which we live. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Genetec serves its global customers via an extensive network of resellers, integrators, certified channel partners, and consultants in over 80 countries.

For more information about Genetec, visit: www.genetec.com

© Genetec Inc., 2020. Genetec and the Genetec logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc. and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective product.

Press Contacts:

Veronique Froment

HighRez Public Relations

veronique@highrezpr.com

Tel: 603-537-9248



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.