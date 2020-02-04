All-Electric Satellites Market Study, 2020 - The Evolving Market Promises Extended and Enhanced Missions at Low Costs

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "All-Electric Satellites Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study covers the qualitative discussion of the key aspects of all-electric satellites, discussing the recent launches, advantages, disadvantages, and opportunities evolving out of this Mega-Trend. The study presents an overview of the all-electric satellite market while discussing the relevant factors for growth, opportunities, trend, and action points for relevant industry participants.



The satellite industry is observing a steady uptake of all-electric satellites as established operators prefer these platforms for their new and replacement missions. While it is not a complete migration, the rise in uptake of electric propulsion capabilities at the satellite platform level is resulting in a mix of conventional, hybrid, and all-electric satellites.

All-electric satellites represent a new segment of satellites that offer extended mission times along with enhanced efficiencies. They also weigh less compared to conventional satellites; this results in reduced launch costs for the satellite operator.



The migration to all-electric platforms is clear but the market is evolving to include a mix of conventional, hybrid, and all-electric platforms. There are satellite platforms which offer the all-electric option to the customer; the market is observing the development of exclusive all-electric platforms. While the market has not reached the stage where the all-electric option is a strong component of the mainstream commercial satellite segment, developments in this direction are progressing steadily.

With the option of low-weight and extended mission lives capturing operators' attention, the market is set to observe more operators preferring all-electric options as part of their future and existing missions. It remains to be seen if the satellite market will collectively move towards an all-electric trend. However, the need for cost-effective and efficient missions is already driving customers and manufacturers towards all-electric options. This study aims to cover the all-electric trend and its impact on the future of the satellite industry.



