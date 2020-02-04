EXOS Names Sarah Robb O’Hagan Chief Executive Officer

Robb O’Hagan Brings Proven Track Record in Health, Fitness, and Human Performance

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHOENIX, Feb. 4, 2020 – The board of directors of EXOS, the leader in human performance, announced today that it has named Sarah Robb O’Hagan as the company’s chief executive officer. Robb O’Hagan has served as an advisor to EXOS’ board since September, 2019. Dan Burns has stepped down from his role as CEO to support his wife in her battle against brain cancer. He will remain on the board.

“I am honored and energized to have Sarah lead our mission and team,” said Mark Verstegen, founder and president of EXOS. “Sarah is at the top of her game professionally, while personally embodying the core values our team deeply respects. Her leadership will guide us to bring the EXOS brand to many more people striving to be their best. We’re very fortunate to transition from one great leader to another.”

Former CEO Dan Burns offered his excitement for Robb O’Hagan, whom he and Verstegen have known for over a decade. “Mark and I have always been impressed by Sarah's authentic passion, leadership, and relentless focus on knowing and speaking to her consumers,” said Burns. “She is an equally exceptional person and represents all that we strive for the EXOS brand and culture to be.”

Robb O’Hagan’s background includes her role serving as global president of the multibillion dollar sports brand Gatorade, where she successfully led the business through a major repositioning and business turnaround, and her role as global president of the luxury fitness company Equinox, where she led a significant innovation and technology transformation. Most recently she served as the CEO of indoor cycling company Flywheel Sports. A high-energy combination of disruptive business leader, fitness fanatic, and cheerleading mom, Robb O’Hagan has also held leadership positions at both Nike and Virgin Atlantic Airways.

Named one of Fast Company’s “Most Creative People in Business” and one of Forbes’ “Most Powerful Women in Sports,” Robb O’Hagan is also the author of “Extreme You: Step Up. Stand Out. Kick Ass. Repeat.” She sits on the boards of Strava and JetBlue and is a trustee emeritus of The Women’s Sports Foundation.

“I am truly honored to receive the baton from such a beloved leader as Dan, who has built a company of such incredible talent, and a culture of such humility and integrity,” said Robb O’Hagan. “My passion, my career, and my writing have always been about helping others unleash their potential. It’s so fun to find a team that gets fired up about this the same way I do. EXOS has led the industry in their ability to help consumers, from elite athletes to everyday performers, to achieve their highest ambitions. We have big plans for the coming years to allow even more folks to tap into this proven system.”

Robb O’Hagan will be based in New York, New York. EXOS headquarters will remain in Phoenix.

About EXOS

EXOS is a leader in the field of human performance, a category it created more than 20 years ago. Today, EXOS employs more than 4,500 people in over 600 locations worldwide. With award-winning facilities, technology, and services, EXOS connects people to the solutions they need and provides individualized plans based on time-tested fundamentals and research in order to help people take control of their health and performance. EXOS is trusted by hundreds of clients including leaders in business, health care and community organizations, and world champions in sports. To learn more, visit www.teamexos.com.

