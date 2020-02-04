Truck Video Safety Solutions Market Outlook, 2020-2025 - The Shift from 2G/3G to 4G Holds the Potential to Change Market Dynamics
The research service analyzes the global truck video safety solutions market (2018-2025) and presents an overview of growth opportunities and implications.
According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA)'s safety compliance and enforcement program - Compliance, Safety, And Accountability (CSA) - fleets must improve safe driving practices and reduce risks through the use of advanced safety technologies.
Fleets must also evaluate the return on investment (RoI) of safety solutions based on a system's ability to improve driver behavior and performance, which directly influences the fleets' operating economics and collision costs.
Growing awareness regarding video safety solutions in North America and Europe has drawn the attention of telematics and safety system vendors and they are looking to enter the market. The integration of telematics, safety systems, artificial intelligence, and machine learning with video safety solutions - to offer a one-stop-shop solution - will be the key trend of the future.
Why the Connected Trucks Market?
- By 2020, about 30 million trucks across the world will be connected.
- Nearly 40% of fleet managers are of the opinion that connected trucks are a must have.
- With smart roads and smart cities, smart trucks will become a necessity.
- All ecosystem partners can avail a high value proposition.
- The trucks of the future will allow users to easily pay for fuel, toll, parking, and infotainment, among other things, in real-time.
Key Features
This study features key market trends, competitive landscape, solutions' pricing and packaging, business cases, global revenue forecast, and breakdown of solutions' contribution by geography, vehicle segment, and solution type. Profiles of key vendors, including Lytx, SmartDrive, GreenRoad, Samsara, Omnitracs, MiX Telematics, Netradyne, and LIGHTMETRICS, are also featured. Growth opportunities have been clearly mapped with a call to action for stakeholders for improved decision-making.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the current status of the market? What are its future prospects?
- What is the market forecast for 2025? What are the key solutions in the current market scenario and what are some of the upcoming solutions that will be in demand?
- Who are the major market participants and what are the business models adopted by them?
- What are the upcoming technological trends that will gain prominence in the future?
- Which are the emerging regions where penetration of video safety solutions is anticipated?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Evolution
- Market Roadmap
- Market Segment Contribution
- Vendor Mapping - Recording Views
- Key Predictions
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Methodology
3. Definitions and Segmentation
- Definitions - Vehicles by Type
- Definitions - Business Models by Type
- Definitions - Types of Recording Views
- Types of Hardware
4. Market Overview and Dynamics
- Benefits of Video Safety
- Significance of Video Safety
- Data Analysis
- Trend 1 - Significance of Computer Vision
- Trend 2 - Shift from 3G to 4G and Its Impact
- Trend 3 - Data Monetization Avenues for Vendors
5. Business Model and Pricing Analysis
- Packaging and Pricing
- Business Model
- Pricing Analysis - Two Channel
- Pricing Analysis - Four Channel
6. Market Measurement and Market Share Analysis
- Installed Base Forecast Scenario Analysis
- Percent Installed Base by Vehicle Segment
- Percent Installed Base Breakdown - Legacy Solutions versus Commercial Dash Cams
- Percent Installed Base Breakdown by Type of Recording View
- Installed Base Breakdown by Fleet Type
- Application Solution Mapping
- Regional Contribution
- Revenue Forecast by Hardware and Service
- Market Share Analysis
7. Key Vendor Profiles
- Vendor Profile - GreenRoad
- Vendor Profile - LIGHTMETRICS
- Vendor Profile - Lytx
- Vendor Profile - MiX Telematics (Mix Vision)
- Vendor Profile - Netradyne
- Vendor Profile - Omnitracs
- Vendor Profile - Trimble
- Vendor Profile - Samsara
- Vendor Profile - SmartDrive
8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity - Regulatory Impact and Partnerships
- Strategic Imperatives
9. Conclusions and Future Outlook
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
