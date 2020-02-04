Gene Amplification Technologies Market Insights, 2019-2025 - Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 4.7% Over the Forecast Period
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Amplification Technologies - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Gene Amplification Technologies market worldwide is projected to grow by US$843 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.7%.
Medical, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Medical will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$29.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$24.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.
In Japan, Medical will reach a market size of US$62.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$243.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Molecular
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Cepheid
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- bioMerieux S.A.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
- Eppendorf AG
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- GE Healthcare
- Perkinelmer Inc.
- Promega Corporation
- Qiagen N.V.
- Roche Diagnostics Corporation
- Sysmex Corporation
- Takara Bio
