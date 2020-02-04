There were 788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,745 in the last 365 days.

Gene Amplification Technologies Market Insights, 2019-2025 - Market Set to Grow at a CAGR of 4.7% Over the Forecast Period

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Amplification Technologies - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Gene Amplification Technologies market worldwide is projected to grow by US$843 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.7%.

Medical, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Medical will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$29.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$24.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets.

In Japan, Medical will reach a market size of US$62.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$243.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Molecular
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Cepheid
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • bioMerieux S.A.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
  • Eppendorf AG
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
  • GE Healthcare
  • Perkinelmer Inc.
  • Promega Corporation
  • Qiagen N.V.
  • Roche Diagnostics Corporation
  • Sysmex Corporation
  • Takara Bio

