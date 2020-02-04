No Borders, Inc. (Ticker: NBDR) Announces Blockchain Patent Filing With the USPTO

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, AZ, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR) today announced that it has successfully filed the first blockchain provisional patent for its CBD LabChain platform. This provisional patent, registered as Application Serial #62969531 with the USPTO on Feb. 3, 2020, now allows the Company’s CBD LabChain platform to operate with “Patent Pending” identifiers and messaging. This marks the very first Patent Pending achievement for the No Borders family of companies and is yet another completed Intellectual Property filing that supports the company mission to impact shareholder value by building a valuable portfolio of IP assets.



The Provisional Patent for CBD LabChain was filed with the title:

“SYSTEM AND METHOD FOR AUTHENTICATING A CBD LAB TEST RESULT USING BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY.”

No Borders, Inc. CEO Joseph Snyder stated, “It has been a long road to get to this day and I am stoked to share our first patent filing with the world! This filing marks a milestone for our Company and our amazing shareholders. We have consistently stated that No Borders is committed to building and owning a strong IP portfolio and I am proud that we have multiple Trademark approvals, in addition to this initial Patent filing. A giant thank you to both Chris Brown and the No Borders Labs teams as well as Andrew Coldicutt and Keith Alan Miller for the legal work they put in to get our filings prepped and really doing an amazing job on behalf of No Borders, Inc.”

No Borders, Inc.’s mission in 2020 is to “Make a lot of money, Help a lot of people and Have a lot of FUN!”™ The Company believes its CBD LabChain platform is a key part of that mission. Statistics show that only about 14 percent of Americans have tried CBD due largely to fears of failing work related drug screens. No Borders Naturals now certifies 100% of its products and their efficacy via the Company’s breakthrough CBD LabChain Certification Platform. With the peace of mind that the CBD LabChain Certification provides consumers, No Borders believes that the Company is strategically positioned to scale as a market leader in the explosive 2020 Hemp CBD market.

About No Borders Inc.

No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value through technological superiority and Intellectual Property ownership across its portfolio of assets. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes:

No Borders Naturals Inc., a purveyor of health and wellness products for active consumers and their pets. (www.NoBordersNaturals.com)

No Borders Labs Inc., which provides leading-edge tech tools to NBDR internal companies while also offering consulting, architecture and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security and transparency (www.NoBordersLabs.com).

www.CBDLabChain.com a powerful, Patent Pending tool to demonstrate in an unbiased and unchangeable way a clear sense of security to consumers of CBD products by recording Certificate Of Authority (COA) on a blockchain technology platform.

No Borders Dental Resources Inc., a provider of equipment and supplies to medical and dental professionals across the U.S. through the trade name MediDent Supplies (www.MediDentSupplies.com).

No Borders is headquartered in Arizona with resources in the U.S., South America, Asia and Europe. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.NBDR.co.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Joseph Snyder

Chief Executive Officer and Director

18716 E. Old Beau Trail

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

(760) 582-5115

Contact: contact@nbdr.co

Source: No Borders Inc. (NBDR)

™ Dave Meltzer, All Rights Reserved. Gratefully used with permission from Dave Meltzer.

OTC PINK: NBDR

This press release may include certain statements that are forward-looking in nature and that involve a number of uncertainties and risks. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on No Borders, Inc., current expectations and projections regarding future events, which are based on currently available information. The forward-looking statements in this press release may also include statements relating to No Borders, Inc. 's anticipated new developments, business prospects, financial performance, strategies and similar matters. No Borders, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.