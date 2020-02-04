TURBO Global Partners Inc. Announces Strategic Alliance Partnership With BeMotion Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Carson City, NV, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- TURBO Global Partners announces it has entered a Strategic Alliance Partnership with BeMotion Inc.; terms of the Partnership were not disclosed.

Robert Singerman, TURBO Chairman & CEO, states, "TURBO has previously announced its business initiatives for 2020 are focusing on everything DIGITAL, with special emphasis integrating Digital Marketing and Advertising into our indoor video billboard networks.”



BeMotion Inc. is a Digital Marketing and M-Commerce global leader delivering its innovations with a complete technological and strategic solution that is scalable and taps into the next generation of digital opportunities in seamless time and cost - in less than 30 days.



Singerman continues, “BeMotion’s Mobile Commerce Network ‘MCN’ and the DCN Vending & Marketplace ‘DCN-V’ is the solution we are bringing to the global market under our joint TURBO - BeMotion brand. Our initial effort will be integrating both MCN and DCN-V technologies into our independent pharmacy silo in 3 Phases of our 2020 Strategic and Tactical Plan:



“Phase 1: Integrating our Co-Brand Solutions into our 100-Pilot pharmacy locations in Florida to be deployed during Quarter 2, 2020.



“Phase 2: Deploying the DCN Vending into 1,000+ pharmacy locations in the U.S. deployed with the TURBO - BeMotion Co-Brand by 2021.



“Phase 3: Deploying the DCN Vending into 5,000+ pharmacy locations by 2023.”



Hussein Abu Hassan, BeMotion Inc., Founder & CEO, agrees, “We have delivered numerous digital marketing solutions for global brands including Uber®, MasterCard® and Harley Davidson® to name just a few of our global brand clients. We have strategic alliances with most every payment platform including Bitcoin®, Apple Pay®, WeChat®, American Express®, PayPal®, Google Pay®, MasterCard® and Visa®, and our state-of-the-art interactive smart DCN Vending will be a great addition to TURBO’s pharmacy initiatives. We are finishing the final development of all our innovations and our numerous apps under our Co-brand.”

Singerman Summarizes, “Our launch vehicle with our TURBO - BeMotion Partnership is our independent pharmacy initiative. Not only will we bring to the independent pharmacies newfound revenue with a revenue share of our advertising now with a 2nd video billboard in DCN’s state-of-the-art video vending technology, but we will also share the revenue with the pharmacies from our vending revenue that includes our next generation CBD-infused nutraceuticals and other innovative wellness products. In addition, buyers are prompted at checkout for an instant 20% discount by downloading the free TURBO - BeMotion Brand app gaining instant access to the TURBO ‘DCN Vending & Marketplace’, frankly, best described as an Amazon in a box. TURBO's 2020 focus also includes integrating the digital social engines of its wholly owned subsidiary MAKE IT HAPPEN ENTERTAINMENT, leveraging its estimated 5,000 bloggers and 15-million influencers worldwide to promote the Partnership.”



About TURBO Global Partners Inc. https://TURBOGlobalPartners.com

TURBO GLOBAL PARTNERS, trading on the OTC symbol "TRBO”, is a DIGITAL MARKETING Company, focusing on Indoor Display Syndicated Advertising Services. TURBO places syndicated advertising anywhere in the world on digital displays it owns - such as inside independent pharmacies, restaurants, franchise operations and any small business, generating long-term renewable predictable advertising revenue and cash-flow. TURBO's business initiatives for 2020 are focusing on everything DIGITAL, with special emphasis integrating Digital Marketing and M-Commerce into its indoor video billboard networks with a Strategic Alliance Partnership with BeMotion Inc. TURBO's social agenda includes helping non-profits better connect, communicate and collaborate using TURBO's media and technology platforms.



About BeMotion Inc., http://www.bemotioninc.com

Founded in late 2016 as a provider of innovative M-Commerce, interactive digital marketing, and the next generation innovations in the field of mobile digital advertising and payments to SMEs and a multitude of established industries, the “MCN-DCN” platform empowers businesses to build native apps for a variety of business functions. The platform is super comprehensive and includes a set of key ingredients such as: Deliver a real value in real time, maintain high performance, plan an M-Commerce and Digital marketing strategy with the newest modern criteria, providing the opportunity to create uniquely personal app experiences that drive brand engagement and conversion, plan ongoing engagement and other innovations, delivered in just 30 days. BeMotion Inc., is a private company with offices in Toronto, Miami, Dubai and Amman.



About DCN Vending & Marketplace LLC., http://www.dcnvending.com/

A North American subsidiary of BeMotion Inc., established in 2018 as the provider of next generation innovations in Digital marketing and AR advertising. Currently provides complete digital advertising and Smart vending machines distributed in 5000+ locations, with special emphasis serving a wide range of high standards of CBD, Hemp, and next generation health, wellness and fitness products.



Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.



SOURCE: TURBO GLOBAL PARTNERS, Inc.



Robert W Singerman, Chairman and CEO

TURBO GLOBAL PARTNERS, Inc.

888-502-8666



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.