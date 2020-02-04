Nolan Transportation Group Appoints Geoff Kelley As President To Lead Next Phase of Growth

Multi-modal transportation brokerage provider recruits seasoned leader to secure long-term, strategic growth strategy

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nolan Transportation Group (NTG), one of the largest and fastest-growing non-asset truckload freight brokerages and provider of third-party logistics services in North America, announced veteran logistics industry executive Geoff Kelley will join the company as president. Geoff will lead NTG’s next growth phase, driving nationwide expansion as a multi-modal brokerage provider through organic growth and M&A strategies.



Most recently, Geoff served as the Chief Operating Officer at Coyote Logistics, a subsidiary of UPS. While at Coyote, Geoff drove organic growth, new innovative solutions and diversified strategies while guiding synergies between UPS and Coyote. Previously, he held various UPS leadership positions including roles in Global Freight Forwarding, M&A and Treasury.

Leadership for the Next Phase

“Geoff Kelley is a well-equipped leader to build NTG for the future, with significant experience and expertise in organic growth and M&A strategies,” stated Kevin Nolan, founder and chairman of NTG. “Geoff has both the operational and investment backgrounds that will enable NTG to accelerate and optimize a high-growth, robust brokerage platform. His experience bringing end-to-end supply chain solutions to enterprise-level shippers, as well as his ability to produce operational efficiency while managing through various market conditions, will be a huge value add for NTG.”

A Future with Great Promise

Newly appointed President Geoff Kelley noted, “NTG has a driven, collaborative culture that stands out in the industry and has demonstrated high growth and performance levels. I look forward to joining a team that closely aligns with my core values as a leader, driving exceptional service by leading with character and proving a strong commitment to your people. We are ready to hit the ground running.”

Part of Transportation Insight Holdings, NTG operates in the Gryphon Investors portfolio alongside sister company Transportation Insight, a leading North American enterprise logistics provider. The two market-facing brands serve more than 9,000 clients with a full suite of multi-modal transportation management and supply chain solutions.

“As the transportation management marketplace continues to evolve, shippers increasingly need partners capable of delivering holistic supply chain solutions,” said Paul Thompson, founder and chairman of Transportation Insight. “Geoff’s expertise will not only be an asset to NTG, but it will also benefit Transportation Insight as both organizations continue to develop inter-operational synergies that benefit the services we provide to client partners seeking to improve efficiencies and drive sustainable growth.”

About Nolan Transportation Group

Founded in 2005, Nolan Transportation Group is a leader in truckload brokerage and third-party logistics services, dedicated to delivering the highest level of service in the transportation industry. NTG offers a wide range of services for customers across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. NTG specializes in both TL (“truckload”) and LTL (“less-than-truckload”), as well as expedited, partial, refrigerated, drayage, and intermodal. NTG’s carrier base consists of approximately 30,000 independent carriers that facilitate the movement of its customers’ products. NTG is headquartered in Atlanta, GA and has 11 additional offices across the United States. NTG has been ranked a Top Freight Brokerage by Transport Topics for three consecutive years and has been ranked on the Inc. 500 | 5000 lists for five straight years as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. For more information about NTG, visit www.ntgfreight.com or email inquiry@ntgfreight.com. NTG operates as a sister company to Transportation Insight, a leading non-asset provider of enterprise logistics solutions.





