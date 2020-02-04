Castellum, Inc. Selects Public Relations and Public Affairs Firm kglobal as Strategic Partner for Branding and Communications

/EIN News/ -- POTOMAC, Md., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (OTC: ONOV) announces the engagement of kglobal as a strategic branding and communications partner.



kglobal has been engaged to provide Castellum with a heightened image and brand awareness to the various constituents with whom Castellum engages. Initial services will include branding and marketing, website design and development and digital and social presence. Beyond this initial work, kglobal will provide for media relations and reputation management.

“We are looking forward to our engagement with kglobal and its full suite of services to ensure we have the tools we need to communicate with customers, investors, and companies interested in being acquired,” said Mark Fuller, President and CEO of Castellum. “As Castellum continues to grow, kglobal will provide internal and external communication services that are critical to public companies who want to ensure clear, concise, and unambiguous messages to the market.”

“We are very excited to become a Strategic Partner of Castellum and grow with them as their needs expand,” said Lauren Martens, Vice President at kglobal. “Our client base includes Fortune 500 companies in the commercial and government sectors which provides us with a strong understanding of how kglobal can assist Castellum now and in the future.”

About Castellum, Inc. Castellum is a technology company which is executing strategic acquisitions in the cyber security, information technology, information warfare, and electronic warfare space. The company completed its first acquisition in November 2019.

About kglobal. kglobal is a full-service agency that assists companies communicate better by boosting the impact of communications, expanding the reach of ideas, strategies and tactics- https://www.kglobal.com/ .

Contact:

Mark Fuller, CEO

mfuller@castellumus.com

301-461-1839



