The Global Data Center IT Infrastructure Market is expected to grow by $ 270.51 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period

Global Data Center IT Infrastructure Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the global data center IT infrastructure market and it is poised to grow by $ 270. 51 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.

Our reports on global data center IT infrastructure market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased investments in data center and particularly hyper-scale data centers (HDCs). In addition, advancements to support AI, machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL) technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the global data center IT infrastructure market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global data center IT infrastructure market is segmented as below:

Component

• Server infrastructure

• Storage infrastructure

• Software-defined data center

• Network infrastructure

• Others



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for global data center IT infrastructure market growth

This study identifies advancements to support AI, machine learning (ML), and deep learning (DL) technologies as the prime reasons driving the global data center IT infrastructure market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global data center IT infrastructure market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global data center IT infrastructure market, including some of the vendors such as Cisco Systems Inc. , Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Inspur Group, International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., and Vertiv Group Corp.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

