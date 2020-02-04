Media Alert: Aaron’s and CAPTRUST Awarded the 2020 SD-WAN Implementation Award by Internet Telephony; To Present at SD-WAN Expo on How they Each Created Modern, Cloud-Delivered Branch Office Infrastructure with CloudGenix

Companies share their branch DX strategies, led by implementation of the CloudGenix Autonomous SD-WAN and CloudBlades products

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudGenix, the global leader in enterprise SD-WAN, and its customers Aaron’s, Inc. and CAPTRUST will share with SD-WAN Expo attendees why they had to replace “gen-1”, expensive and clunky SD-WAN products with the CloudGenix Autonomous SD-WAN. SD-WAN Expo is a collocated event with ITEXPO at the Greater Ft. Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center Feb. 12-14.



Tweet this: Going to SD-WAN Expo? Our customers @Aaron’sInc and @CAPTRUSTfa will present how they each created modern, #cloud-delivered branch office infrastructure with @CloudGenix Autonomous #SDWAN on 2/13 at 10am EST!

On January 24, Internet Telephony announced that both Aaron’s and CAPTRUST won the 2020 SD-WAN Implementation Award for their partnership with CloudGenix. The editorial team selected winners from customers who are delivering exceptional business and IT outcomes by deploying SD-WAN. Both customers were coming off failed SD-WAN implementations with legacy networking vendors when they first engaged with CloudGenix. With CloudGenix deployed, these customers gained cloud-scale economics for the branch with the freedom to use any WAN, any cloud, and any best-of-breed infrastructure service. The CIOs and networking teams at Aaron’s and CAPTRUST delivered 60%-75% savings on their WAN costs, increased uptime by up to 90%, and unlocked the ability to deliver rich cloud applications to the remote offices. The companies will share their deployment case studies and mistakes to avoid at SD-WAN Expo on Thurs., Feb. 13 starting at 10 a.m.

Blog post: Setting the goal for a cloud-delivered branch office plus replacing clunky and expensive SD-WAN with CloudGenix equals implementation awards for Aaron’s and CAPTRUST

“These end-users and vendors are grabbing the bull by the horns, wrangling this era of change with robust solutions and exceptional results, and over exceeding on the expectations of the digital age. It is my honor to recognize them with a 2020 SD-WAN Implementation Award,” said Maurice Nagle Managing Editor & SD-WAN Expo Conference Chair.

Connecting with Aaron’s, CAPTRUST, and CloudGenix at the show:

CloudGenix booth #734

“State of SD-WAN | A view from the C-suite”; panel discussion with John Trainor, CIO Aaron’s Wed., Feb. 12, 9 – 9:55 a.m. ET

“Digital Transformation at Aaron’s”: John Trainor, CIO Aaron’s, speaking session, Wed., Feb. 12, 10:30 – 10:55 a.m. ET

SD-WAN Implementation Awards Ceremony and Winners’ Presentations, Aaron’s, CAPTRUST, and CloudGenix: Thurs., Feb. 13, 10 – 11:30 a.m. ET

“Customers continue to face big challenges with WAN costs, manageability, and the need to deliver new compelling applications to the remote office. The network has been the weak link in IT for far too long. We are changing this by two or more orders of magnitude and are freeing our customers, like Aaron’s and CAPTRUST, from large numbers of hardware appliances or routers previously required to make the branch work,” said Kumar Ramachandran, CEO and founder of CloudGenix.

SD-WAN Conference & Expo is the leading event for enterprise executives, service providers, and technology vendors to connect, learn about and discuss how this market is growing, how it is evolving, and how all three of these constituencies can make the most of the SD-WAN opportunity. Collocated with ITEXPO, one of the largest communications and technology conferences in the world, SD-WAN Expo is the dedicated forum for the industry to come together and learn. Join us and share ideas to grow your businesses.

Aaron’s and CAPTRUST Resources

Connect with CloudGenix

About CloudGenix

CloudGenix makes the Cloud-delivered Branch possible by providing an Autonomous SD-WANTM and the CloudBladesTM platform. Enterprises gain cloud-scale economics for the branch with the freedom to use any WAN, any cloud, and any best-of-breed infrastructure service. Founded in 2013 by a team that has delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations.



