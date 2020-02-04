eQuest Amasses Over 400 Billion Data Cells Documenting Millions of Job Posting Performances at over 1,000 Career Sites

New Service is Part of Ongoing Technology Investment in HR Automation

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise customers and large staffing agencies are leveraging eQuest’s job posting data to accurately calculate and predict better job board performance while realizing higher numbers of responding candidates.



These larger companies are consuming certain sections of the entire eQuest database - importing performance trends based on key components not otherwise available from a job board activity report.

Some examples include:

Slot boards — Data sets can track candidate activity, slot utilization, percentage of slots utilized to success, average number of days a slot post stays live – as well as candidate response times and how long it takes to receive a first reply to a job.

Competitive analysis — Database can provide anonymized competitive information based on job titles, skills, and locations of jobs.

Zero Response Summary — Boards and job requisitions with zero candidate activity for any period of time.

Raw Data Uploads Now Available

Most companies are receiving daily uploads of candidate data and subsequently importing them into their analytical software. The greater percentage of companies also utilize multiple databases from different vendors to expand and learn from other data sets in and around human capital areas.

All of this information allows companies to know in advance where to place its online recruitment marketing for optimal performance and cost. It can also accurately predict the outcome of advertising investment.

About eQuest

eQuest is the most utilized job posting distribution company in the world — used by thousands of small, medium, and enterprise businesses. It’s the #1 preferred job posting company by the majority of the Global Fortune 500 and enterprise HCM companies. eQuest also provides OFCCP support for federal contractors. eQuest is one of the most recognized and admired brands in the human resource industry. eQuest can be reach at www.equest.com









Media Contact May Ton may.ton@eQuest.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.