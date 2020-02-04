Rogers contributed $14.1 billion to the Canadian economy last year

Company marks 60th anniversary of investing to connect Canadians

“As a proud Canadian company, Rogers has a deep history and legacy of investing in Canada,” said Joe Natale, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Over the past 60 years we have invested to bring Canadians the best networks in the world. 5G is now here and we are once again investing to bring Canadians this new innovative technology on Canada’s only national network.”

Over the past 60 years, Rogers has invested tens of billions of dollars in network infrastructure across our vast country and re-invests 80 per cent of its profits back into Canada every year. Recently, the company announced it started the rollout out of Canada’s first 5G network to over 20 markets this year. This multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment is essential to Canada’s digital economy and Canada’s global competitiveness.

“We have some of the best networks in the world thanks to the right regulation, policy and investments,” added Natale. “Looking ahead, we need long-term policy that strikes the right balance between driving affordability and fuelling investment.”

In 2019, Rogers invested $683 million to create and produce Canadian stories through local news, live sports, television, film and multilingual programming. It also contributed over $60 million to help local communities thrive with a focus on helping youth reach their potential.

2019 by the numbers:

$14.1 billion contributed to the Canadian economy

$2.8 billion invested in capital expenditures

$2.1 billion invested in our people and culture

$1.1 billion paid in taxes and government fees

$683 million invested in Canadian content and programming

Over $60 million contributed to local communities

More than 25,000 volunteer hours

Over 25,000 employees working in every major Canadian city

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com

