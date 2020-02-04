Bestselling Author and Marketing & Business Visionary Seth Godin Announced as the First Keynote Speaker for the 2020 Clio Cloud Conference

Seth Godin will share how legal professionals can think differently about their practices, clients, and careers.

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Clio, the leader in cloud-based legal technology, announced New York Times bestselling author, marketing innovator, and business leader, Seth Godin as the first keynote speaker scheduled to appear at the 2020 Clio Cloud Conference.

Known as ‘the ultimate entrepreneur for the Information Age,’ Godin is one of the most influential voices in the marketing and business worlds. At the Clio Cloud Conference, he’ll share insights relevant to legal professionals, who will walk away with a newfound perspective on their careers, the future of legal, and how to thrive in a rapidly-changing world.

“Seth is a visionary in his field, and he knows about the challenges today’s lawyers face,” said Jack Newton, CEO and Co-founder of Clio. “As we saw in the 2019 Legal Trends Report, the legal industry is changing—and Seth has a wealth of perspective to share on how lawyers must adapt in order to succeed in the future.”

Godin has been inducted into the Marketing Hall of Fame, the Direct Marketing Hall of Fame, and the Guerrilla Marketing Hall of Fame. Some of Godin’s notable works include Purple Cow, The Dip, Tribes, Linchpin, and his latest book This Is Marketing: You Can’t Be Seen Until You Learn To See.

“Seth Godin’s insights for legal professionals aren’t just valuable—they’re essential concepts for lawyers to be thinking about in 2020,” said Newton. “Our attendees are in for a treat.”

The 2020 Clio Cloud Conference will be the eighth installment of the event, which annually attracts over 2,000 attendees from all over the globe for two days of presentations, sessions, workshops, networking, and evening events. More than any other, this conference merges the practice of law with technological innovation to create an environment that moves an entire industry forward.

This year’s conference will take place on October 15-16, 2020, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt hotel in San Diego, California. Those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase their 2020 conference passes soon, to take advantage of Clio’s Year End Pricing promotion.

About Clio:

Clio, the leader in cloud-based legal technology, empowers lawyers to be both client-centered and firm focused through a suite of cloud-based solutions, including legal practice management, client intake and legal CRM software. Clio has been transforming the industry for over a decade with 150,000 customers spanning 90 countries, and the approval of over 65 bar associations and law societies globally. Clio continues to lead the industry with initiatives like the Legal Trends Report, the Clio Cloud Conference, and the Clio Academic Access Program. Clio has been recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, a Deloitte Fast 50 and Fast 500 company. Learn more at clio.com.

