This Gold Stock Continues To Make New Highs As Investor Interest Grows

February 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month we've seen a surge in gold prices. Not only have they hit prices not seen since 2013 but they have steadily maintained strong support levels even as the markets move higher. Typically we'll see the opposite but with global tensions growing and economies slowing, investors continue to flock to gold stocks. One of the most recent companies we've discussed this year has been IMC International Mining (IMCX) (IMIMF) and for good reason.

At the start of January, shares of the company were trading around $0.25CAD. This week the gold stock hit fresh 2020 highs of $0.43CAD and this could still be just the tip of the iceberg; here's why: junior gold stocks have gained major interest from leading investors. As The Street properly put it, "the juniors tend to be more volatile than the majors, jumping faster in rallies, and falling further in routs. Now that gold prices seem to be on the march higher we can expect juniors to race ahead of the major gold stocks."

TheNext Phase Of Growth

Armedwith cash and a few unproven mining prospects give junior mining companies thepotential to quickly create fortunes for their investors in a literal searchfor buried treasure. And thanks to junior mining stocks rallying in a big waythis year, the hunt for the next big "junior" is beginning.

In line with this, IMC International (IMCX) (IMIMF) has both cash on hand and proven leadership that have a long list of accomplishments in the mining industry already. The importance of timing couldn't be greater right now for those looking at IMC International Mining Corp. (IMCX) (IMIMF). Not only is the gold market red hot but the company's current projects could present significant opportunities.

Its 100%owned Bullard Pass Property in Arizona could also have untapped potential. Infact, in an amended and restated NI 43-101 Technical Report, the authorsuggests that the Bullard Pass property is a "property of merit and furtherexploration is warranted." What that means is that IMC International could besitting on a true "gold mine."

Accordingto IMC International, district production totals were 614,000 pounds of copper,3,600 ounces of gold, and 15,000 ounces of silver from 17,000 tons mined thatoccurred between 1933 and 1956. But what's more, is that exploration from2007-2008 showed that survey data were positive showing samples collectedwithin the patented claims had soil indicating mineralization exists.

TopLeadership With Proven Success

You can read our full report on IMC International Mining (here). Right now, let's focus on two in particular that have built companies from the ground up and some resulted in billion-dollar acquisitions.

CEOBrian Thurston has over 26 years' experience working as a geologist around theglobe including North, Central and South America, Africa and India. He hasexperience working on projects from grassroots to feasibility level. Mr.Thurston was instrumental in the initial exploration, land acquisition anddevelopment of Aurelian Resources' Ecuador grassroots exploration and held theposition of Country Manager in Ecuador from 2004 to 2006. Kinross in 2008acquired Aurelian Resources in a $1.2B friendly deal.

Ontop of that, Greg Hawkins sits on the company's advisory board. He has beeninvolved in the Mining Exploration and Investment industries since 1969. Hawkinswas the Founding Project Consultant and/or Founding Director of seven publicand private Exploration/Development ventures (Brehm Mining, Dayton Mining,Nevsun Resources, Banro Resource Corp., Tagish Lake Gold Corp., African GoldGroup, Yellowhead Mining Inc.) and has participated in or been responsible forthe definition of at least one resource/reserve in every case, with six ofthose cases resulting in production in the USA, Chile, Ghana, Mali, and DRC.These ventures collectively have accounted for over $2 billion in market cap atthe companies’ respective peaks.

These are just a few of the members of IMC's leadership team. Considering the current prospects the company holds, the big momentum in the market, and the recent cash infusion now may be an important time to pay attention to this company especially while junior gold stocks are enjoying a massive bull run.

