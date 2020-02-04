mCig, Inc. (MCIG) Subsidiary BRRX Clinical Announces Launch of New Website



mCig, Inc. (MCIG), a vertically integrated company focused on development and commercialization of over the counter, science-driven, botanical nutrigenetics targeting the endocannabinoid system, today announced that its subsidiary (BRRX Clinical) will be launched on Monday, February 10, 2020.

Dale Hipes, CEO of BareRoots-Rx Inc., stated: "We believe the launch of the new site will be an opportunity to set our brand apart from the competition. The site will target individual participants, and it will be responsive to the identification of the members’ health - via the completion of health risk assessments, biometrics, and labs. Once the results are in, an individual will be able to choose various levels of monthly participation allowing them to work towards the goal of (lifestyle) improvements, and well being. The opportunity to craft products specific for the individual is the goal that will assist them in targeting their improvement. Our main objective has always been to assist people in living better, healthy lives."

Paul Rosenberg, CEO of mCig, stated: "I am confident that we are moving in the right direction by gearing our products toward individuals with specific goals in mind. Awareness is the first step in advancement and then taking the appropriate action, such as locating the necessary steps to live better. This is the best potential outcome we could hope for with our consumers. We are projecting considerable interest in our forthcoming website and our unique approach to target the healthcare industry."

About MCIG Group

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, mCig, Inc. (MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com. For more information, visit www.mciggroup.com.

About BareRoots Rx Inc.

The company focused on the development and commercialization of OTC, science-driven, botanical nutrigenetics, that target the endocannabinoid system. BareRoots Rx Inc. also delivers high-quality consumer and OTC THC-free CBD products that promote overall health and well being as well as state-of-the-art testing and analytics capabilities to our customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company's current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company's management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.mciggroup.com.

