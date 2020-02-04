American Green. (ERBB) Online CBD Store is Now Offering ONE HD Seltzer Water, Infused with CBD

American Green. (ERBB:OTC) is delighted to announce that it has begun selling ONE HD Seltzer Water in the American Green Online CBD Store, with additional retail outlets in Arizona, Nevada, and California, being added soon.

"We've spent about a year searching for a 12 oz Can of CBD Seltzer/Sparkling water with zero THC and 25 mg of pharmaceutical grade CBD that's good enough to sell in our AGM Smart Vending Machines and to our direct-sale customers at the online store." According to Kevin Davis, American Green's Vice President of Sales – Worldwide, "We wouldn't settle on just any water product out there. We maintain the highest standards for ALL of the CBD products we offer. We absolutely had to have a clean, crisp, taste together with a dependable quantity of pharmaceutical grade CBD in every can – something that remains extremely difficult to ensure during the bottling process. ONE HD water has met and exceeded all of our requirements and expectations."

“I am excited that American Green has chosen our ONE HD Sparkling Seltzer Water for distribution," said Mike Falcione, the Founder of ONE HD. "We have been aware that American Green is developing a national reputation as a high-quality CBD line, and we will support their efforts in any way we can to enable the company to achieve their (and our) sales goals,” concludes Mike.

According to American Green's Kevin Davis, "We have been talking to Mike for some time about distribution for ONE HD CBD Seltzer as well as some of his company's other high-quality products and we look forward to working with him and his team. I'm anticipating a great relationship."

The CBD market space shows incredible growth potential in 2020 as more Americans look to CBD as a viable solution to relieving and managing pain. In fact, a leading data measurement authority, Nielsen, predicts that the CBD market space will become a $2.75 billion dollar industry in 2020. They project that the U.S. hemp-based CBD market could be a $2.25 billion to $2.75 billion industry in 2020. Accordingly, these conservative projections already account for hampered FDA rulings and other possible speed bumps for the hemp-CBD marketplace. -Nielsen

New data gathered by Euromonitor show US consumers spent more money than ever in 2018 to satiate their desire for carbonated waters, including seltzers, and flavored water drinks. It's the latest upward tick in a multi-year trend toward healthier, less-sugary beverages. Retail sales of carbonated water have grown 88% in the last six years, to gross more than $2.3 billion in 2018.

American Green will have ONE HD Seltzer CBD water for sale in its Nipton Trading Post Store in Magical Nipton California beginning on February 14th. Visit Magical Nipton, California – less than an hour south of Las Vegas just off of Interstate 15 at the Nipton Rd. exit.

American Green CBD Store Resources

About American Green, Inc.