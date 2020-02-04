Smart Decision Expands Leadership Role as Active Member of Top CBD and Hemp Industry Associations

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Smart Decision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SDEC) ("Smart Decision" or the "Company"), a next-generation consumer-based LED & CBD algorithm innovator, is excited to announce that the Company is leveraging membership in two key hemp industry associations, joining both the National Hemp Association and the Hemp Industries Association, in order to expand its position as a leader in the Hemp and CBD industry.

“Ultimately, this represents an outreach that will span thousands of industry professionals that we can tap to create even greater value for our current and prospective shareholders,” remarked Adam Green, CEO of Smart Decision. “Through these relationships, we can work to educate the public about the exceptional attributes of hemp products, facilitate the exchange of information and technology between hemp agriculturists, processors, manufacturers, distributors and retailers, and maintain and defend the integrity of hemp products.”

Both organizations work to advocate and support socially responsible and environmentally sound business practices in the hemp industry, helping to educate and inform the public about the health-related, environmental, and economic benefits of reviving an industry that has been prohibited for over seventy years.

Green added, “We are positioning ourselves as one of the leading customer-facing resources for the general public in what amounts to a revolutionary mainstreaming process to re-integrate hemp-related products into the daily lives of North Americans on a widespread basis. That process has started, and you can’t put the genie back into the bottle at this point. This is happening. Hence, there is a premium on guiding the process. We plan to take a leadership role as that revolution unfolds. For our shareholders, our active participation has implications on the macro level as well as the micro level, placing Smart Decision at the center of a vast network of value-add relationships with top industry participants. These relationships are essential in catalyzing our success for years to come in the rapidly growing industry.”

The Smart Decision platform is a consumer resource designed in partnership with MIT-trained software engineers, leveraging computational data science, machine learning, and AI to connect CBD product suppliers with new-adopter customers in search of CBD-based product solutions, overcoming the overly complicated CBD product landscape to allow CBD shoppers to quickly find the right product to suit their needs.

The platform is on-schedule in the development timeline and the Company plans to launch a beta version by the end of March. An advanced preview of the platform will be granted in person to attendees at the USA CBD Expo 2020 in Las Vegas, NV, which takes place from February 13-15.

Green concluded, “We are ramping faster than our initial and updated assumptions as far as platform participation. But building deeper industry relationships and an active role from a macro level is also important. We plan to be a leading force in this vast community of individuals, businesses and organizations working together to facilitate the growth of the industry in close collaboration with industry, government officials, and the scientific community.”

About Smart Decision Inc.

Smart Decision Inc. has researched and is developing algorithms for the consumer and business LED Lighting and CBD markets. With their patent-pending “Smart Decision” algorithms, the confusion of selecting the right product(s), whether for LED or CBD, will be significantly reduced. Ultimately, Smart Decision Inc. believes that selecting the right product the first time, dramatically cuts down on product returns and creates a positive purchasing experience for the consumer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to access to capital, liquidity, increased visibility, our growth strategy and product development, updates on the CRADA, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of Smart Decision’s efforts to successfully market its camera; systems, other products and services as scheduled; Smart Decision’s ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Smart Decision to obtain adequate debt or equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact: Adam Green, CEO Number: +1-(877)-26-SMART Email: adam@smartdecisioninc.com Corporate Website: http://smartdecisioninc.com Consumer Website: https://cbdsmartdecision.com



