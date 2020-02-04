Nightfood to Launch First In-Store Marketing Initiative in Approximately 700 Supermarket Locations with News America Marketing

/EIN News/ -- TARRYTOWN, NY, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the award-winning ice cream company addressing America’s $50 billion-dollar nighttime snacking problem, announced today an agreement has been signed with News America Marketing for Nightfood’s first-ever in-store promotional activities in several Nightfood supermarket chains.

News America Marketing provides comprehensive in-store marketing media options in over 60,000 stores in the US and Canada. They execute in-store promotions in many American supermarket chains including Ahold (Stop & Shop, Giant, Food Lion), Albertsons (Safeway, Shaw’s, Jewel-Osco), Kroger (Harris Teeter, Ralph’s, Fred Meyer), Lowes Foods, Publix, H.E.B., Wakefern (ShopRite), and Hy-Vee.

In-store solutions employed by News America include SmartSource Shelftalks, SmartSource Floortalks, SmartSource Coupon Machines, and video displays. News America clients include some of the most established consumer brands in the world along with fast-growing category pioneering brands. A partial list of News America brand partners can be found at NewsAmerica.com.

“We’re excited to be supporting and working with Nightfood as they expand distribution into additional supermarket chains around the country,” commented Gabrielle McMahon of News America Marketing. “We’ll work together in the coming months to apply best practices and identify the optimal mix of tactics to drive success at retail for this unique and innovative brand.”

The first Nightfood in-store initiative with News America will be coupon machines installed in approximately 700 of Nightfood’s high-volume supermarket partners beginning in the first half of 2020. Participating chains include existing Nightfood partners, along with new major chains in which Nightfood has secured distribution.

“These coupon machines are extremely cost effective, and we’re expecting this campaign to be very impactful,” commented Sean Folkson, Nightfood CEO. “In the crowded ice cream section, where product is literally merchandised behind closed doors, being able to break out from behind the door and into the vision of the consumer can play an important role in driving trial and winning new customers.”

In communicating with consumers and monitoring social media, Management believes giving consumers an opportunity to consume Nightfood at home, in what Folkson calls “their natural habitat”, is the best way to establish loyalty and repeat purchase.

“Anytime a consumer can enjoy their first pint of Nightfood at home, in front of the TV or whenever the cravings normally hit, that’s a win for us,” Folkson continued. “We’re looking for this campaign to drive that kind of trial in a much more cost-effective way than in-store product demonstrations which might last a few hours and give consumers just a small taste. These displays are there for several weeks, working hard 24 hours a day, and impossible to miss for anybody in the ice cream section.”

The Company will announce the new chains participating in this initiative in the coming days and weeks.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

After manufacturing their first pint in early 2019, Nightfood secured ice cream distribution in multiple Top-10 supermarket chains in the United States, with concentrations in the Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic, the upper Midwest, and New England.

Management has also begun to focus on distribution of Nightfood sleep-friendly ice cream in hotels across the United States, and is currently available in certain locations of chains such as Fairfield Inn & Suites (Marriott), Hilton Garden Inn (Hilton), Staybridge Suites (InterContinental Hotels Group), and Residence Inn (Marriott).

On Feb 8, 2019, it was announced that Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers. On June 26, 2019, Nightfood was named Best New Ice Cream in the 2019 World Dairy Innovation Awards.

Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700M+ nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion dollars, the majority of it on options that are understood to be both unhealthy, and disruptive to sleep quality.

Scientific research indicates these unhealthy nighttime cravings are driven by human biology. Willpower is also weakest at night, contributing to unhealthy night snacking behavior, and the majority of night snackers report feeling both guilty and out-of-control when it comes to their nighttime snacking.

Because unhealthy night snacking is biologically driven, and not a trend or a fad, management believes the category of nighttime-specific nutrition, which Nightfood is pioneering, will be a billion-dollar category.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company is seeking licensing opportunities to market such products under the brand name “Half-Baked”, for which they’ve successfully secured trademark rights.

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact: Tim Sullivan media@Nightfood.com 732-816-0239 Investor Contact: Stuart Smith investors@Nightfood.com 888-888-6444, x3



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.