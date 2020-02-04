NAKIVO Reveals Revenue Growth of 40% in 2019

NAKIVO concluded 2019 with revenue growth of 40% worldwide, as the company continues to expand its presence worldwide.

SPARKS, NV, USA, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAKIVO Inc., a fast-growing software company dedicated to protecting physical, virtual, and cloud environments, released its 2019 results today.In 2019, NAKIVO achieved the following:Revenue: In 2019, NAKIVO grew its revenue by 40% worldwide in comparison to 2018, with revenue in the EMEA growing by 48%. Out of the total revenue, 60% came from the EMEA region, while 30% came from the Americas, and 10% came from the Asia-Pacific region. The United States, Germany, and Italy were the highest producers of revenue for the company in 2019.NAKIVO’s revenue grew more than 100% YoY in Jamaica, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Poland, Slovenia, Croatia, South Korea, Mexico, and Nepal.Customers: As of now, NAKIVO has more than 14,000 customers in 137 countries worldwide, and has expanded into Fiji, Botswana, and Qatar for the first time.A sample of Q4 2019 customer base includes Cabi, LLC., Rowan College at Gloucester County, Eleks, Harris Corporation, Telefónica S.A., NAVAL Group, and Enedis S.A.Some examples of customer success stories include: Udens College (NAKIVO Saves Udens College Two Hours a Week on VM Backup), Radio Radio (NAKIVO Saves an Italian Radio Station 8 Hours a Week on Backup Management), and Classic Hotels and Resorts (NAKIVO Helps Classic Hotels and Resorts Save 50% on VM Backup Costs).Enterprises are increasingly selecting NAKIVO Backup & Replication, with 40% of new deployments in 2019 vs. 25% in 2018; the largest software order in Q4 2019 reached $465K.Technology Partners: In 2019, NAKIVO made great progress in delivering its solutions via technology partners. The growth of NAKIVO’s software sold and installed on hardware from technology partners grew by 20% in 2019 vs. 2018. QNAP NAS was the preferred hardware for many customers, with new installations growing by 84% in 2019 in comparison to 2018.Solution Partners: In Q4 2019, 269 new solution providers joined the NAKIVO Partner Program and now offer NAKIVO products to their enterprise, as well as SMB customers. As of now, NAKIVO has approximately 4,700 software solution providers as Partners across the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Solution Partner from the Republic of Georgia joined for the first time in Q4 2019.Cloud Providers: NAKIVO’s Cloud Provider Program enables managed service, cloud, and hosting providers to deliver VM Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS), VM Replication-as-a-Service (RaaS), and VM Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) for their customers. In Q4 2019, NAKIVO increased their number of qualified Cloud Providers to 349.Product Releases: In 2019, NAKIVO released the following product versions:v8.5, featuring support for Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisorv9.0, featuring support for Windows Server Backup“In 2019, more customers selected NAKIVO Backup & Replication as their preferred backup solution than ever before, helping us achieve worldwide revenue growth of 40%,” says Bruce Talley, CEO of NAKIVO. “Moreover, in 2019, we enhanced the functionality of our product with support for Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisor and Windows Server Backup. In the next year, we are hoping that demand for NAKIVO Backup & Replication will grow even more, as we aim to strengthen relationships with our solution partners and cloud providers.”RESOURCESTrial Download: /resources/download/trial-download/Datasheet: nakivo-backup-replication-datasheet.pdfSuccess Stories: /customers/success-stories/About NAKIVOThe winner of a “Best of VMworld 2018” Gold Award for Data Protection, NAKIVO is a US-based corporation dedicated to developing the ultimate backup and site recovery solution. With 20 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth, 5-star online community reviews, 97.3% customer satisfaction with support, and more than 14,000 paid customers worldwide, NAKIVO is one of the fastest-growing data protection software vendors in the industry. NAKIVO’s customers include great multinational companies such as Coca-Cola, Honda, China Airlines, DHL, and many others. NAKIVO has a global presence, with over 4,700 channel partners in 144 countries. Visit us at: www.nakivo.com



