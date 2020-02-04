Global Anode Materials for Motive Lithium-Ion Batteries Market; 2018-2019 & 2020-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphite, Silicon, Metal, and Other Anode Materials for Motive Lithium-Ion Batteries: Global Market and Emerging Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report includes:

Outlining details of technological advances and emerging opportunities in graphite production and its applications in lithium-ion batteries (anode materials)

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Assessment of the emerging market for graphite and other lithium battery anode materials on the basis of material and technology types

Discussion of the opportunities and challenges for graphite and similar carbon compounds, along with alternative carbon compounds (graphite replacements) in lithium batteries

Sony commercialized lithium-ion batteries in the 1990s. Today, after decades of development, lithium-ion batteries have grown into a huge industry, reaching a global output of 200 gigawatt-hour (GWh) in 2018.

The lithium-ion battery was first used mostly for consumer electronics such as laptops and mobile phones. But motive batteries, a battery type that powers a motor to drive an electric vehicle (EV), boomed in the past decade and now dominates the market.

Motive batteries took 53% of the whole lithium-ion battery market, with 106 GWh produced in 2018, compared to the output of 1.1 GWh in 2011, accounting for only 2.4% of the world's total lithium-ion battery output of 46.6 GWh. The steady growth will continue, and motive power applications will continue to be the primary driving engine to the global lithium-ion battery market.

Key Topics Covered



Overview Background Development of Anode Materials for Motive Lithium-Ion Batteries Carbon Anode Materials Non-Carbon Anode Materials

Chapter 2 References



List of Tables

Table 1: Global Market for Anode Materials for Motive Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Type, Through 2024

Table 2: Global Market Volume for Anode Materials for Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Type, Through 2024

Table 3: Global Market Volume for Lithium-Ion Batteries Used in Electric Vehicles, by Application, Through 2024

Table 4: Global Market Volume for Automotive Batteries and Fuel Cells for Electric Passenger Vehicles, by Product Type, Through 2024

Table 5: Global Market Volume for Electric Vehicles, by Vehicle Type, Through 2024

Table 6: Global Energy Density Targets for Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Country, 2020-2030

Table 7: Global Market Shares of Anode Materials for Motive Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Type, Through 2024

Table 8: Global Market for Conventional Graphite Anode Materials for Motive Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Product Type, Through 2024

Table 9: Global Market for Silicon-Carbon Anode Materials for Motive Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Product Type, Through 2024



List of Figures

Figure 1: Global Market for Anode Materials for Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Type, 2018-2024

Figure 2: Global Market Volume for Anode Materials for Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Type, 2018-2024

Figure 3: Global Market Shares of Anode Materials for Lithium-Ion Batteries, by Type, 2018-2024

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dxyfuz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.