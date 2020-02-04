United States Small Mobile Reactor (SMR) Market Analysis & Future Opportunities, 2020-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Small Mobile Reactor (SMR) Market Future Opportunities (2020 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report includes opportunity analysis of SMR technology in various wings of armed forces such as Army, Navy and Air Force. Potential production volume of TRISO fuel for the years 2020-2026 has also been included in the report followed by a comparison of TRISO fuel on other parameters such as fuel production reactor units, low and high-cost revenue to name a few.



Under competitive landscape, players based in the US SMR market have been split on the basis of different levels in the US supply chain such as reactor designers, Uranium miners, system hardware/ software makers, TRISO producers, etc.



The US SMR market is a highly fragmented one with various players operating at different levels of the SMR supply chain. Curtiss-Wright Corporation, BWX Technologies, NuScale Power, and HolosGen are the players whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this section of the report business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies have been provided.

Market Insights

The US SMR market holds lucrative opportunities in the years ahead. The US Department of Defense (DoD) and the FAA/US Department of Homeland Security airport/radar locations are expected to be amongst the early adopters of SMR technology. The DoD sites belonging to the army, navy and air force hold potential for adoption of the SMR technology.



The adoption of SMR technology is also confronted with various technical challenges. Mobile nuclear reactor requirements ranging from installation, transposability to operations and specific requirements of small reactors such as operational & maintenance cost and large EPZ to name a few are some of the crucial challenges in the way of mobile nuclear technology.

Several technical challenges have been identified that need technology development like advanced moderators, heat management, fuel, and material qualification and licensing/regulatory.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Small Mobile Reactors (SMR): An Overview

2.2 Mobile Reactors Value Chain

2.3 Evolution for SMR

2.4 Types of SMR

2.5 Key Features of Different SMR Technologies

2.6 Examples of SMR Technology

2.7 Generation IV Advanced Reactors: An Overview



3. The US SMR Market Opportunity Analysis

3.1 Small Mobile Reactors (SMR): Opportunity Analysis

3.1.1 Department of Defense Sites Infrastructure Power

3.1.2 Navy

3.1.3 US Airport and Radar Infrastructure

3.1.4 Directed Energy Army Vehicles

3.2 The US Very High Temperature (VHTR) SMR Market Analysis

3.2.1 The US TRISO Market by Production Volume



4. Mobile Nuclear Power Challenges

4.1 Mobile Nuclear Reactor Requirements

4.2 Small Reactor Challenges and Additional Requirements

4.3 Technical Challenges



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Players in the US Mobile Nuclear Reactor Supply Chain



6. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategy)

6.1 Curtiss-Wright Corporation

6.2 BWX Technologies Inc.

6.3 NuScale Power

6.4 HolosGen LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dds0ki

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

