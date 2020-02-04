Lawsuit for Investors in Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLF) announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLF).



Investors, who purchased shares of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLF), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1 (858) 779-1554.



On November 7, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors that certain costs of inventory had been improperly valued and expensed, that, as a result, the Company’s financial results for certain periods were misstated, that the Company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting, that there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLF) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

+1 (858) 779-1554

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com

3111 Camino Del Rio North

Suite 423

San Diego, CA 92108



The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.