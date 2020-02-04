TCO Land Services Hires Compliance Division Manager to lead Compliance Services

Melanie Adams joins TCO as Compliance Division Manager to support growing demand for permitting, regulatory, environmental, health and safety compliance

Responsible for developing solutions for achieving, maintaining and assuring compliance

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCO Land Services is pleased to welcome Melanie Adams, former Manager, EH&S Risk Management at Encana (now Ovintiv) as Compliance Division Manager. Based in Denver, she will advise the firm and clients on environmental, health, safety and regulatory compliance issues critical to the clean, safe and efficient development of oil and gas resources.

“Melanie is a highly regarded and passionate leader whose influence spans across industry, regulatory agencies and multiple stakeholders,” said Pam Cortese, Executive Vice President of Operations and Senior Partner at TCO. “She brings hands-on experience developing and implementing compliance programs for one of the largest oil and gas companies in North America. Her compliance expertise with complex systems and operations brings valuable perspectives to the firm on issues of critical importance to our clients, including programs that help operators comply with regulatory requirements, improve worksite safety and strengthen their social license to operate.”

As the leader of TCO’s Compliance Division, Melanie helps clients achieve their business goals with compliance strategies that can adapt to a shifting regulatory landscape. The increasing patchwork of regulatory requirements among local, municipal, county, state and federal jurisdictions can make for complex regulatory scenarios. Her expertise in designing, implementing and managing permitting and compliance systems over a diverse asset base makes her a trusted resource for upstream and midstream companies.

Prior to joining TCO, Melanie served in positions of increasing responsibility at Encana, one of North America’s largest exploration and production companies. Most recently at Encana, Melanie served as the Senior Operational EHS Advisor where she was responsible for developing and managing corporate EHS and risk management programs impacting a diverse set of operations and assets. In her more than 18 years of experience at Encana, Melanie held positions including Strategic EH&S Lead, Management System Coordinator, Environmental Air Technician and Regulatory Analyst.

“TCO Compliance is committed to helping operators comply with an increasingly complex regulatory landscape with expert solutions and I am thrilled to join the team,” said Adams. “With change comes opportunity to bring regulatory and environmental, health and safety functions more closely aligned as both will be required for successful approval of any oil and gas development plan. Our expertise allows us to provide superior integrated services for our clients operating in Colorado and other states.”

Adams continued, “We fill several roles, depending on client need, from providing expert advisory, filling peak demand, developing and implementing regulatory processes, conducting compliance risk audits and minimizing risk. Our objective is to help clients achieve, maintain and assure compliance.”

Melanie holds a Master of Applied Science, Environmental Policy and Management – Natural Resource Specialty, from the University of Denver and a B.S. in Business Management from the University of Colorado at Denver.

She is also active in the community as the Advisory Board Chair of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Rocky Mountain Chapter, and member of the Advisory Board for a local non-profit, RISE Society.

About TCO

Since 1958, TCO Land Services is one of the longest-standing land services companies in the oil and gas industry. Our services are delivered by experienced land professionals who have delivered thousands of successful projects over a nearly 60-year track record. Our proprietary TitleSuite™ technology-based land services platform ensures our work is performed efficiently, productively and that we deliver the highest quality product. Nearly six decades in business – we must be doing something right.

Contact

Phil Cortese

VP Business Development

TCO

1600 Stout Street, Suite 610

Denver, CO 80202

Phone: (303) 298-8108

Email: Phil.Cortese@TCOLandServices.com

Web: TCOLandServices.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.