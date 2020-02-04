Cerence to Announce Fiscal First Quarter Results on February 11, 2020

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, will announce its first quarter, fiscal year 2020 financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, along with its business outlook, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. EST / 4:00 a.m. PST.



The company will host a live conference call and webcast with slides to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time/7:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to dial into the conference call by using 1.844.467.7116 (domestic) or +1.409.983.9838 (international) and entering the pass code 1191015. Webcast access will be available on the Investor Information section of the company’s website at www.cerence.com.

The teleconference replay will be available through February 18, 2020. The replay dial-in number is 1.855.859.2056 (domestic) or +1.404.537.3406 (international) using pass code 1191015. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website at www.cerence.com .

Cerence Analyst Day

The company will also be hosting an analyst day on February 18, 2020 for institutional investors and analysts at the Nasdaq market site in Times Square, New York city. Seating is limited. Interested parties should contact Rich Yerganian. The meeting will be webcast. Webcast access and replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.cerence.com.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. Its track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and almost 325 million cars on the road today. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com .

Investor Contact Information

Rich Yerganian

Vice President of Investor Relations

Cerence Inc.

Tel: 617-987-4799

Email: richard.yerganian@cerence.com



