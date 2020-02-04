Altimmune to Present at Upcoming Investor and Scientific Conferences

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will present at the following conferences during the months of February:



2020 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Date: Monday, February 10 Time: 10:45am ET Title: Altimmune, Inc. Overview Speaker: Vipin K. Garg Ph. D., President and Chief Executive Officer Location: New York Marriott Marquis, New York, NY Webcast: https://ir.altimmune.com/investors/events-and-presentations The 3 rd Global NASH Conference

Date: Tuesday, February 11 Time: 11:55 am GMT / 6:55 am ET Title: Dual GLP-1 Agonists in the Treatment of Metabolic & Liver Dysfunction in NASH Speaker: M. Scott Harris M.D., Chief Medical Officer Location: The London Heathrow Marriott Hotel, London, UK Presentation: https://ir.altimmune.com/investors/events-and-presentations

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for liver diseases and immune modulating therapies. The Company’s diverse pipeline includes next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic Hepatitis B (HepTcell™), conjugated immunostimulants for the treatment of cancer (ALT-702) and intranasal vaccines (NasoShield™ and NasoVAX™). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com .

Contacts Will Brown Ashley R. Robinson Chief Financial Officer Managing Director LifeSci Advisors Phone: 240-654-1450 Phone: 617-535-7742 Email: wbrown@altimmune.com Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com



