Hill International Supports Spokane’s New Transit Option

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA and SPOKANE, Wash., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today that it will provide construction management services to the Spokane Transit Authority (STA) for the agency’s City Line project. This project involves the construction of a six-mile, corridor-based bus rapid transit (BRT) route between Browne’s Addition and Spokane Community College, connecting through Downtown Spokane and the University District, including Gonzaga University.



The City Line will provide frequent access through some of the city’s most significant districts. As an electric-powered alternative to driving, this bus route will help cut carbon emissions and reduce traffic in the city. The City Line project will include the construction of stations with near-level platforms to facilitate all-door boarding, off-board ticketing services, real-time signage, as well as distinct branding. On the street, signal priority for the BRT as well as road upgrades will improve service, speed, and reliability.

$53.4 million of the $92.2 million City Line project is funded by the Federal Transit Administration’s Small Starts grant. This competitive grant is offered in support of transit projects under $300 million. The remainder of the funding is split between the state and the STA. In addition to the substantial improvements to city circulation, the STA anticipates an approximately $175 million increase in the value of the land and building improvements through the BRT’s corridor over 20 years, following the opening of the City Line in the spring of 2022.

“This is an exciting new project for us in Spokane,” says Hill Vice President Matt Walker. “We’ve already been privileged to support the region’s growth on many projects, including eight years of prior work with the STA as well as the reconstruction of the iconic Spokane Pavilion. Now, drawing on this local experience, our team will be able to help deliver a highly impactful transit project and set the stage for future developments in the heart of Washington’s second most populous city.”

Hill is supporting this project with a full range of construction management services. Serving as an extension of the STA team, Hill will provide independent constructability reviews, support compliance with FTA and program funding requirements, facilitate a collaborative approach to risk assessment and quality assurance, prioritize safety in all work phases, and help ensure schedule optimization. By using local staffing support, the team will be acquainted with the requirements and nuances of construction in Spokane.

“I am thrilled about our most recent project win in Spokane,” says Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali. “It is clear that our team in the region has built Hill an excellent reputation by reliably and successfully delivering complex work. We look forward to supporting STA on the City Line project and demonstrating the value Hill can add.”

