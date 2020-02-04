Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Call with Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council General Abdul Fattah al-Burhan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary Michael R. Pompeo spoke with the Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council General Abdul Fattah al-Burhan on February 2, 2020. The two leaders underscored their shared desire to improve Sudan’s active participation in the region and international communities and their commitment to work towards a stronger, healthier U.S.-Sudan bilateral relationship. Secretary Pompeo thanked General al-Burhan for his leadership in normalizing ties with Israel as a result of General al-Burhan’s recent meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Uganda at the invitation of Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni.

Secretary Pompeo invited General al-Burhan to Washington, D.C. to meet with him later in the year.



