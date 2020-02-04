The Seychelles accedes to Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards

With its accession to the Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards (also commonly known as the "New York" Convention), effected on 3 February 2020, the Seychelles becomes the 162nd State party to the Convention. The Convention will enter into force for the Seychelles on 3 May 2020.

The "New York" Convention is widely recognized as a foundation instrument of international arbitration and requires courts of contracting States to give effect to an agreement to arbitrate when seized of an action in a matter covered by an arbitration agreement and to recognize and enforce awards made in other States, subject to specific limited exceptions.



