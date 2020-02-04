/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Jewellery Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2024 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global jewellery market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2024).

The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as the growing number of digital buyers, growing female population, increasing middle-class population, growth of tourism sector etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are declining rough-diamond mine supply, e-commerce fraud and delayed marriages.

The major players dominating the jewellery market are Pandora, Tiffany & Co, Richemont (Cartier), Swarovski, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and Signet Jewelers. The six companies have been profiled in the report providing detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

Report Scope



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the jewellery market including a detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the jewellery market by value, by segments, by branding and by metals and stones and includes a detailed analysis of the global gold, diamond, platinum and other gems and jewellery market. The report also provides a regional analysis of the US, Japan and China jewellery market.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global jewellery market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Jewellery: An Overview

2.1.1 Purpose/Reasons for Using Jewellery

2.1.2 History of Jewellery

2.1.3 Traditional v/s Modern Jewellery

2.1.4 Steps in Jewellery Manufacturing

2.2 Jewellery Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Jewellery Segmentation



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Jewellery Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Jewellery Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Jewellery Market by Region (China, The US, Japan, RoW)

3.1.3 Global Jewellery Market by Segments (Fine, Costume)

3.1.4 Global Jewellery Market by Branding (Branded, Unbranded)

3.1.5 Global Jewellery Market by Metals and Stones (Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Other Gems and Jewellery)

3.2 Global Jewellery Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global Fine Jewellery Market by Value

3.3 Global Jewellery Market: Branding Analysis

3.3.1 Global Branded Jewellery Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Unbranded Jewellery Market by Value

3.4 Global Jewellery Market: Metals and Stones Analysis

3.4.1 Global Gold Jewellery Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Gold Market by Demand

3.4.3 Global Gold Market by Supply

3.4.4 Global Diamond Jewellery Market by Value

3.4.5 Global Diamond Jewellery Market by Demand

3.4.6 Global Polished Diamond Market by Demand

3.4.7 Global Polished Diamond Market by Sales

3.4.8 Global Rough Diamond Market by Sales

3.4.9 Global Rough Diamond Market by Demand

3.4.10 Global Rough Diamond Market by Supply

3.4.11 Global Rough Diamond Market by Production Volume

3.4.12 Global Platinum Jewellery Market by Value

3.4.13 Global Platinum Market by Demand

3.4.14 Global Platinum Market by Supply

3.4.15 Global Other Gems and Jewellery Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 The US Jewellery Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 The US Jewellery Market by Value

4.1.2 The US Jewellery Market by Metals and Stones (Diamond, Platinum, Gold, Other Gems and Jewellery)

4.1.3 The US Gold Jewellery Market by Value

4.1.4 The US Gold Jewellery Market by Consumption

4.1.5 The US Diamond Jewellery Market by Value

4.1.6 The US Diamond Jewellery Market by Demand

4.1.7 The US Polished Diamond Market by Demand

4.1.8 The US Polished Diamond Market by Sales

4.1.9 The US Platinum Jewellery Market by Value

4.1.10 The US Other Gems and Jewellery Market by Value

4.2 Japan Jewellery Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Japan Jewellery Market by Value

4.2.2 Japan Jewellery Market by Metals and Stones (Diamond, Gold, Platinum, Other Gems and Jewellery)

4.2.3 Japan Gold Jewellery Market by Value

4.2.4 Japan Gold Jewellery Market by Consumption

4.2.5 Japan Diamond Jewellery Market by Value

4.2.6 Japan Polished Diamond Market by Demand

4.2.7 Japan Polished Diamond Market by Sales

4.2.8 Japan Platinum Jewellery Market by Value

4.2.9 Japan Platinum Market by Demand

4.2.10 Japan Other Gems and Jewellery Market by Value

4.3 China Jewellery Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 China Jewellery Market by Value

4.3.2 China Jewellery Market by Metals and Stones (Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Other Gems and Jewellery)

4.3.3 China Gold Jewellery Market by Value

4.3.4 China Gold Jewellery Market by Consumption

4.3.5 China Diamond Jewellery Market by Value

4.3.6 China Diamond Jewellery Market by Demand

4.3.7 China Polished Diamond Market by Demand

4.3.8 China Polished Diamond Market by Sales

4.3.9 China Platinum Jewellery Market by Value

4.3.10 China Platinum Market by Demand

4.3.11 China Other Gems and Jewellery Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Number of Digital Buyers

5.1.2 Rising GDP Per Capita

5.1.3 Growing Female Population

5.1.4 Increasing Middle Class Population

5.1.5 Increasing Use of Social Media

5.1.6 Rising Urban Population

5.1.7 Growth of Tourism Sector

5.1.8 Growing Retail E-commerce Sales

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Declining Rough-Diamond Mine Supply

5.2.2 Delayed Marriages

5.2.3 Escalating Geopolitical Tensions

5.2.4 E-commerce Fraud

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 3D Printing Technology

5.3.2 Rising Use of Smart Jewellery

5.3.3 Use of Blockchain Technology in Diamond Tracking

5.3.4 Greater Spending by Millennials

5.3.5 Development of Lab-grown Diamonds

5.3.6 Growing Demand for Branded Jewellery



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Jewellery Market Players by Brands

6.2 Global Jewellery Market Players by Revenue CAGR

6.3 Global Jewellery Market Players by Followers (Instagram) and Engagement Rate

6.4 Global Jewellery Market Players by Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG)

6.5 Global Jewellery Market Players by Number of Point of Sale (POS)

6.6 Global Diamond Jewellery Market Players by Product Sales Volume Share

6.7 Global Branded Fine Jewellery Players by Market Share

6.8 The US Jewellery Market Players by Revenue CAGR

6.9 The US Jewellery Market Players by Number of Stores

6.10 The US Diamond Jewellery Market Players by LFL Sales Growth

6.11 Japan Jewellery Market Players by Revenue CAGR

6.12 China Jewellery Market Players by General Positioning

6.13 China Jewellery Market Players by Revenue CAGR

6.14 China Jewellery Market Players by Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG)

6.15 China Jewellery Market Players by E-commerce Contribution



7. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategy)

7.1 Pandora

7.2 Tiffany & Co.

7.3 Richemont (Cartier)

7.4 Swarovski

7.5 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

7.6 Signet Jewelers Ltd.



