Vice President travels to Bengo province

Luanda, ANGOLA, February 4 - Angola's Vice President of Republic Bornito de Sousa travels Wednesday to the northern province of Bengo for a two-day visit, as part of the programme to monitor local governance actions.,

This is confirmed by the Organs of Support for the Vice President, stating that during his stay in Bengo province, Bornito de Sousa will visit the municipalities of Ambriz, Dande and Nambuangongo.

Angop learnt that the Vice-President will listen to the entities representing local communities and visit socio-economic enterprises in the three municipalities.

Bornito de Sousa has visited the localities of Curoca (Cunene), Baía Farta and Lobito (Benguela), Quiçama (Luanda) and Caála (Huambo), under the programme to monitor local governance actions.

