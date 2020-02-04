Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market Set to Reach $1,743.05 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.8%

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phytogenic Feed Additives - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market accounted for $638.75 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,743.05 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. Increase in demand for naturally produced feed additives, emphasis on improving poultry health, and check on the use of antibiotics are the factors driving the market growth. However, low profit margin may hinder the market growth.



Phytogenic feed additives usually consist of herbal plants and are made of a broad range of substances. They have potential antimicrobial properties other than providing anti-oxidative effects. These animal feed additives also aid in improving growth by enhancing palatability as well as improving gut functioning for increased food consumption.



By Livestock, the Poultry segment is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to increase the demand for superior quality feed because of the rapid growth in poultry meat production. Based on geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the factors such as the prohibition of the use of antibiotics in animal feed and strict regulations imposed by the European Commission on synthetic feed additives.



Some of the key players profiled in the Phytogenic Feed Additives Market include Cargill Inc, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, DowDuPont, Bluestar Adisseo Co Ltd, Delacon Biotechnik GmbH, Natural Remedies, Phytosynthese, Ayurvet Limited, Dostofarm GmbH, Synthite Industries Ltd, Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH, Silvateam S.P.A, Pancosma, Growell India, and Kemin Industries Inc.



Forms Covered:

Dry

Liquid

Types Covered:

Flavonoids

Essential Oils

Echinacea

Oleoresins

Saponins

Other Types

Functions Covered:

Antimicrobial Properties

Palatability Enhancers

Performance Enhancers

Other Functions

Sources Covered:

Fruits & Vegetables

Herbs & Spices

Flowers

Packaging Types Covered:

Rigid Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Other Packaging Types

Livestock Covered:

Equine

Pets

Poultry

Aquatic Animals

Swine

Ruminants

Other Livestock

Distribution Channels Covered:

Mass Retailers

Internet Retailing

Direct Selling

Other Distribution Channels

End Users Covered:

Poultry Shops

Poultry Owners

Other End Users

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Form



6 Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Type



7 Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Function



8 Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Source



9 Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Packaging Type



10 Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Livestock



11 Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Distribution Channel



12 Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By End User



13 Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market, By Geography



14 Key Developments

14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

14.3 New Product Launch

14.4 Expansions

14.5 Other Key Strategies



15 Company Profiling



Cargill Inc

BIOMIN Holding GmbH

DowDuPont

Bluestar Adisseo Co Ltd

Delacon Biotechnik GmbH

Natural Remedies

Phytosynthese

Ayurvet Limited

Dostofarm GmbH

Synthite Industries Ltd

Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH

Silvateam S.P.A

Pancosma

Growell India

Kemin Industries Inc

