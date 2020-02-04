Top RPO Firms Win 2020 Best of RPO™ Award for Superior Client Satisfaction

A list of winning recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) firms and their service quality ratings were released today on ClearlyRated.com

Presented in partnership with Indeed, the 2020 Best of RPO awards recognize service leaders in the RPO industry based exclusively on satisfaction ratings provided by their clients. Utilizing a transparent, validated, and unbiased approach to measuring the client experience, Best of RPO winners have proven that the service they deliver outpaces the rest of the industry. On average, clients who work with the 2020 Best of RPO winners are 2 times as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided than clients from non-winning firms.

“It’s one thing to say you deliver exceptional service – it’s quite another to be able to prove it,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO Eric Gregg. “The Best of RPO client survey program offers top RPOs a methodology for driving consistently high levels of service throughout their organization, while also earning credible, 3rd-party proof of their ability to deliver. I am honored to introduce our very first class of Best of RPO award winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com !”

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated is a leading provider of client satisfaction surveys and service quality research for recruitment process outsourcing and other B2B service firms. We help RPOs leverage the Net Promoter® Score survey methodology to measure the client experience, differentiate on service quality, and build online reputation.

About Best of RPO

ClearlyRated’s Best of RPO™ award is the only award in the U.S. that recognizes RPO firms that have proven superior service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com - an online resource for companies to find and RPO providers. RPO profiles on ClearlyRated.com feature Best of RPO award history, satisfaction ratings, and testimonials from clients.

