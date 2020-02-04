Top Staffing Firms Win 2020 Best of Staffing® Award for Superior Client and Candidate Satisfaction

A list of winning staffing agencies and their service quality ratings were released today on ClearlyRated.com.

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearlyRated®, a leading provider of client and talent satisfaction surveys and service quality research for staffing agencies, announced the winners of their 11th annual Best of Staffing award today on ClearlyRated.com .



In partnership with presenting sponsor, CareerBuilder, and gold sponsors, Indeed and Glassdoor, the 2020 Best of Staffing® awards recognize client and talent satisfaction leaders in the staffing industry based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and job seekers whom they have placed in permanent and temporary positions.

“Best of Staffing helps leading agencies credibly prove their commitment to consistently remarkable client and candidate experiences,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO Eric Gregg. “I am honored to introduce the 2020 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients and placed talent on ClearlyRated.com !”

The 2020 Best of Staffing award is earned by less than 2% of staffing firms in the U.S. and Canada. On average, clients who work with the 2020 Best of Staffing winners are 3.3 times as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided than clients from non-winning agencies, and candidates placed by winning agencies are 1.7 times as likely to be completely satisfied than those placed by non-winning agencies.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated administers more staffing agency and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world, reporting on more than 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and job seekers each year. ClearlyRated’s online survey program utilizes the Net Promoter® Score methodology to measure and report on client and talent satisfaction.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com - an online resource for hiring professionals and job seekers to find and vet staffing firms. Firm profiles on ClearlyRated.com feature Best of Staffing award history, satisfaction ratings, and testimonials from clients and placed talent.

Net promoter, NPS, and Net Promoter Score are trademarks of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company, and Fred Reichheld.

