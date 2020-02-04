A Natural Escape: Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach Unveils 11 Newly Renovated Imperial Suites Alive with Elements of Nature

This November, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach (https://bit.ly/2Or4EqL), a leader in luxury hospitality worldwide, has completed its recent room renewal program with the revelation of its crowning jewels – 11 newly renovated Imperial Suites (https://bit.ly/2Sbp3Bm). Designed by famed French interior architect Sybille de Margerie, the new Imperial Suites were created with the surrounding natural landscape in mind, inspired by the sorbet hues of the sunset on the Arabian Gulf, the winds that sway shady palm fronds and the orange desert sands found on the city’s outskirts, offering a modernised luxury suite experience.

The renovation leaves the existing structure of the Suites in place and focuses on the design and interior. Sybil and her team were driven by the search for the perfect blend of tradition, modernity and creativity and it was this philosophy that guided her design of the renovation. The renovated Suites are more open in feel, allowing natural light to flood the room while enveloping guests with breath-taking views of the sea from the moment they enter. The Suites’ layouts have been adjusted to reflect changes in guest expectations with contemporary room designs reflecting a more residential feel, while still maintaining the distinctive Mediterranean finishes of the Resort, complemented by new, subtle references to Arabic culture.

Upon entering the new Imperial Suites, guests are greeted by a spacious entrance hall that leads to an open-plan living area and dining room that has been inspired by a combination of taupe tonalities. The delicate textile of the curtains reflects a marine wave and the generously sized dining table is illuminated by a vast chandelier designed by Gabriel Scott. The chandelier is made up of geometric and multifaceted shapes, like jewellery stones, and sculpturally floats in the air diffusing a smooth light through a frosted prismatic glass. From this central reception area, the Suite branches off into luxurious private quarters, a guest WC and a functional kitchen. In the private wing, guests will discover a light and spacious bedroom, warmed by textural elements that echo the natural surroundings elements of water, desert and sun. Elsewhere, guests can luxuriate in the extra-large walk-in wardrobe and an indulgent bathroom that models the signature Four Seasons Dubai intricate mosaic design above the bath, paved with an opulent marble floor, and equipped with large shower, a free-standing bathtub and twin vanity areas.

The 11 renovated Imperial Suites start from 210 square metre (2,260 square feet) and can sleep up to three adult guests, or two adults and two children. Each also offer inter-connecting rooms to make them the perfect fit for families of all sizes. Sybil’s mission was to capture the vision of the Dubai’s abstract aesthetics, and the new design of the 11 Imperial Suites is a quest for refinement, ultimate sophistication and a timeless interpretation of luxury.

