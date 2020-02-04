Global Conductive Compounds Markets 2018-2024 - Asia Pacific Holds Highest Market Share

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conductive Compounds: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Demand for conductive compounds is expected to rise rapidly during next few years. The main driving factor for the growth of the market is the increasing need to efficiently produce desired goods. The heat dissipation needs of certain compounds must be improved as electronic components are smaller and provide more energy than ever before. As high temperatures can make electronic parts inoperable, heat control and proper integrative and miniature design are important to maintain performance and reliability. The use of components made of polymer composite materials is common because they are lighter and less costly in manufacturing than comparable metal components. In the electrical and electronics industry, conductive compounds are also used to drive market growth for electromagnetic safety. The growing trend toward lightweight products is driving market demand.



Increasing government support through investments promotes demand for conductive compounds. Frequent changes in economic policies are gradually hindering market demand. The shortage of skilled personnel for the production of finished products is also hindering the growth of the industry. As a daunting factor for market growth, growing risk due to negligence in following proper precautions remains.



Asia-Pacific held the highest market share among all regions owing to growth of the electrical and electronics industries, followed by North America. Due to the rapid adoption of the latest technologies and the release of innovative products, North America will see good growth. In addition, growing economies in the region will boost market demand. RoW will have the second-fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR).



North America is the second-largest region in the global conductive compounds market. The region is home to several electronics companies which need conductive compounds to avoid electronic dissipation.



This report includes an analysis of the conductive compounds market based on material form, application, type, resin type and region. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2024 are provided for these segments.

By material form: conductive adhesives, conductive greases, conformal coatings and gap-filling compounds.

By application: electrical and electronics and industrial.

By type: thermally conductive compounds, electrically conductive compounds.

By resin type: acrylics, polyurethanes, acrylics, epoxies and others.

By region: Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The scope of this report also includes identification of the leading companies in the conductive compounds market and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth and allowing these companies to succeed. This report also explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions.



This Report Includes:

39 data tables and 18 additional tables

Brief description and industry analysis of the global conductive compounds markets

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of CAGRs through 2024

Insight into the two types of conductive compounds - electrically conductive compound and thermally conductive compound; their respective properties, advantages, and disadvantages

Identification of current trends and patterns within the industry; underlying opportunities with respect to material form, additives, region and applications; and issues impacting the global conductive compounds market

Development in speciality carbon additives like carbon black and carbon fiber and advancement in natural fiber reinforcements and how they lead to overall industry growth and change the regional market dynamics

Review of regulatory and environmental developments shaping conductive compounds and plastics compounding

Profile description of the market leading companies

Key Topics Covered:





1. Introduction



2. Summary and Highlights



3. Technology Overview

History

Introduction to Conductive Compounds

Types of Electrically Conductive Materials

Compounding the Conductive Material

Conductive Additives

Conductive Carbon Black

Conductive Graphite

Conductive Graphene

Suppliers

Conductive Ceramic Fillers

Conductive Silver and Nickel

ESD Compounds

Carbon Nanotubes

Graphene

Other Conductive Systems

Coated Plastics for ESD Control

Conductive Films

Conductive Elastomers

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Challenges

Market Trends

4. Market Breakdown by Material Form



Conductive Adhesives

Conductive Greases

Conformal Coatings

Gap Filling Compounds

5. Market Breakdown by Resin Type



Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Conductive Silicones



Polyurethanes/Urethanes

Acrylics

Epoxies

Other Resins

6. Market Breakdown by Type



Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Electrically Conductive Compounds

Thermally Conductive Compounds

7. Market Breakdown by Application



Electrical and Electronics

Industrial

8. Market Breakdown by Region



Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Rest of the World (RoW)

9. Competitive Landscape



Suppliers

Conductive Filler Suppliers

Recent Developments in Conductive Compounds

New Method of Making Conductive Plastics

Plastic Coated Metal Fiber-Filled Conductive Plastics

Major Strategic Developments

New Product Launches

Price Increases

Expansions

Exhibitions

Awards

Agreements

10. Key Vendors in the Conductive Compounds Market

Alpha Assembly Solutions

Digi-Key Electronics

Elantas PDG, Inc.

Epoxy Technology Inc.

Henkel

Indium Corp.

Master Bond Inc.

Omega Engineering

RS Components

Thermon Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

