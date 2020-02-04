There were 730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,698 in the last 365 days.

1 Day Operations Management Masterclass | Central London, UK - March 6, 2020 | Develop Your Potential in Operations Management Through Discussion, Activities, and Learning New Skills

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Operations Management" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This masterclass enables attendees to develop their potential in operations management through discussion, activities and learning new skills. It aims to increase understanding of different approaches to Operations Management and, combined with real-life examples, explore the scope of these approaches in their own roles and organisations.

Agenda

  • 08:45 - Breakfast
  • 09:00 - 1st Part, Quality management and supply chain performance
  • 10:45 - Tea Break
  • 11:00 - 2nd Part, Lean & 6 Sigma and business process re-engineering
  • 12:30 - Finish

