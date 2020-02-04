/EIN News/ -- Press Release, Helsinki, 4 February 2020 at 11.15 am (EET)

Nexstim NBT® System with SmartFocus® TMS installed at Mind Matters PsychiatryMD, US

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that an NBT® System with SmartFocus® TMS technology has been installed at Mind Matters PsychiatryMD in Texas, US.

Mind Matters PsychiatryMD evaluates and treats psychiatric disorders in three different locations in Texas. They provide a variety of treatment options, including transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS).

Dr. Oladele Adebogun, MD, Founder and Medical Director of Mind Matters PsychiatryMD, commented: “I am pleased to be the first clinic in Dallas to offer Nexstim SmartFocus® TMS to my patients who are suffering with major depressive disorder. We are able to bring a personalized treatment to each patient which is very unique to TMS. Being able to provide this therapy to my patients brings us extreme confidence. It also brings more hope to my patients who are looking for relief from their depression when other treatment options may not have worked as well. I am looking forward to seeing great outcomes for my patients in the future.”

Martin Jamieson, CEO of Nexstim Plc, said: “We are happy to welcome Dr. Adebogun and his team to the community of Nexstim SmartFocus® TMS Users. We are certain that SmartFocus® TMS is a great addition to their highly professional line of psychiatric services. Texas is one of our key market areas in the United States, so this installation is also an important step in supporting our strategy.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Martin Jamieson, CEO

+44 771 516 3942

martin.jamieson@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com



