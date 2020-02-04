Bear Stearns Companies Moves Into Expansion Mode

Aggressive Acquisition Strategy Unveiled for 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bear Stearns Companies is pleased to announce they are moving forward into an aggressive mode of acquisitions and expansion. Managing Director of Mergers & Acquisitions Lars Hansen stated at their New York offices during a shareholder’s meeting today “We are proud to announce that our plan for expansion is officially in motion. We have begun negotiations with key Securities and Capital firms across various regions of Europe and throughout Asia and are aggressively seeking to expand into those markets throughout 2020. Through strategic alliances and careful implementation of our process on the existing framework of our partner companies, we seek to expand both our asset management footprint and lending capabilities for our institutional and select clientele. It is our time to grow and make a difference in the capital deployment strategies across the globe.” Mr. Hansen went on to outline the projected breakdown of the multi billion-dollar capital initiative.Bear Stearns Companies provides global investment banking and management services, offering a wide range of products and services to an elite clientele. Bear Stearns works exclusively with corporations, governments, other financial institutions and a select group of ultra high net-worth (UHNW) individuals. Bear Stearns Companies functions primarily as a portfolio, asset management and consulting firm, drawing on decades of experience in capital markets allowing for ease in transactions across broad ranges of debt related financial instruments spanning across most major markets around the world.Note: Past performance is not a guarantee of future performance and Bear Stearns Companies is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results obtained from the use of this information.



