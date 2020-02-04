Hemp Boot Camp National Tour Continues in Preparing Key Agricultural States for the Fast-Growing Hemp & CBD Industries

The next one-day training will be in Des Moines, Iowa on February 29th, and will be followed by Wichita KS, Springfield IL, Columbia MO, and Indianapolis, IN

DES MOINES, IOWA, USA, February 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FC Global Events announced today that it is launching a 2020 Hemp Boot Camp series, which will be held in cities in key agricultural states throughout the U.S., to educate interested entrepreneurs, investors and growers on the fast-growing hemp and CBD industries.

The next Hemp Boot Camp one-day intensive workshop will be held in Des Moines, Iowa on February 29, 2020.

FC Global’s Hemp Boot Camps will arm attendees with the latest tools and information regarding regulations, cultivars, cultivation practices, harvesting, and the market for hemp fiber, seeds, and CBD; with a strong emphasis on the business and financial aspects of growing hemp.

Since hemp was first fully-legalized in 2018, hemp and hemp-derived CBD, have become two of America’s fastest-growing new industries.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and industry leaders forecast that hemp will become a major American agricultural crop, and the market research firm, Grand View Research, Inc. projects that the global hemp market will reach $10.6 billion in annual sales by 2025. By comparison, in 2018 the U.S. soybean market generated revenues of $23 billion and the U.S. corn market $51 billion.

Who should attend a Hemp Boot Camp:

Farmers growing other crops who would like to learn about cultivating hemp.

Farmers currently growing hemp interested in insights as to "what's working," and "what's not working" in the hemp industry.

Growers interested in the business and financial aspects of cultivating hemp.

Growers interested in maximizing their revenues by selling hemp seeds, hemp seed oil, hemp biomass, or CBD oil.

Entrepreneurs seeking an early-to market advantage in the new and fast-growing hemp and CBD industries.

Investors seeking to better understand the new investment opportunities of hemp and CBD.

Initial 2020 Hemp Boot Camps are scheduled in the following cities:

Saturday, February 29, 2020 - Des Moines, Iowa

Saturday, March 14, 2020 - Wichita, Kansas

Saturday, March 28, 2020 - Indianapolis, Indiana

Saturday, April 4, 2019 - Springfield, Illinois​​

Saturday, April 25, 2020 - Columbia, Missouri

“It was illegal to grow hemp in the United States for over 80 years (since 1937). The 2018 Farm Bill changed all that, and now would-be hemp leaders have an amazing opportunity to master the business and financial aspects of the market and learn the regulatory ins and outs of the industry,” said Jeffrey Friedland, CEO of FC Global Events and leader of Hemp Boot Camps. “Our Hemp Boot Camps will enable early-to-market participants to obtain the tools and knowledge to succeed in what is becoming a major American agricultural crop.”

Detailed information regarding Hemp Boot Camp topics and registration information is available at www.HempBootCamps.com. Interested attendees can take advantage of the Early Bird registration fee of $195 ($55 off the $250 general admission price) by buying tickets up to 15 days prior before a Hemp Boot Camp.

About Hemp Boot Camps

Hemp Boot Camps are sponsored by FC Global Events, a subsidiary of FC Global Strategies.

US-based FC Global Strategies provides services and programs to early-stage, and entrepreneurial and growing companies in the US and globally. The firm’s primary focus is on the cannabis, hemp, CBD, renewable energy, and technology sectors.

FC Global Strategies publishes FC INSIGHTS, videos and articles providing news, commentaries and most importantly opinions on the cannabis, hemp and CBD industries.

FC Global Strategies also publishes FC Global’s State Hemp and CBD Tracker, which provides current information regarding state regulations affecting the hemp and CBD industries.

FC Global Strategies is headed by Jeffrey Friedland, the author of Marijuana: The World’s Most Misunderstood Plant, which is available in print and Kindle editions at Amazon.

Media Contact

media@hempbootcamps.com



