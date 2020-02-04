Tammy-Lynn McNabb, Registered Holistic Nutrition Counselor Launches new Ebook -THE 10 DAY KETO CHALLENGE, Complete Guide

The 10 Day Ketogenic Diet eBook Website created to help others get healthy and well. The 10 Day Ketogenic Diet eBook 2

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 10 Day Keto Challenge Ebook by Registered Holistic Nutrition Counselor, Tammy-Lynn McNabb Launches Today!Tammy-Lynn McNabb has been involved in the low carb, keto & low glycemic industry since she launched a chain of wellness stores called The Low Carb Wellness Centres, back in 2003. Over the years, there have been many advancements in keto supplements and what we know about the diet that validates the benefits of reducing your carbs and getting into ketosis. THE 10 DAY KETO CHALLENGE is an introduction (or a reintroduction for some) to transition from an individual's current, unhealthy eating lifestyle to a program that Tammy-Lynn believes can work for almost anyone and that is a low carb and keto lifestyle.Sometimes the first 10 days are the hardest both physically and mentally. Tammy-Lynn's program provides a clear plan for the user to transition into their keto program with ease.Why 10 Days? "I've been living a low carb, keto lifestyle for over seventeen years and coached many clients along the way to great success. Ten days seems to be the threshold for any diet or lifestyle change where a person continues on or suddenly quits," says Tammy-Lynn. "If I can provide a simple set of tools that gives the user what they need to master their keto transition, I know that they'll continue on with the diet and low carb lifestyle."The first ten days isn't just about losing a few pounds (which certainly can help in the motivation), it's more about not feeling overwhelmed just getting started. And feeling overwhelmed or experiencing self-doubt can happen for some even before the diet begins," she adds. She goes on to add, "This isn't about going on a diet. I need to convince someone that this has to be a long term change. And if it's long term, what I provide them can't be too difficult, too inconvenient or too cumbersome. By giving someone a plan that includes what to eat, delicious recipes, shopping lists and a manual, I've helped them clear the first and biggest hurdle - starting."While owning The Low Carb Centres, Tammy-Lynn has learnt lots about what makes a program successful for an individual. When someone begins any change in their diet, physical discomfort is usually part of the equation. The removal of the things we are addicted to like sugar, processed white bread, refined and processed foods and high sugar fruits and vegetables, often leads the body going into a flu-like state. Some refer to this as the Keto-Flu and it feels exactly like the term suggests."The idea of being in a flu-like state isn't a pleasant one. One of the upsides of understanding the body and the advancements in medical research when it comes to the keto diet has meant that we understand how the body functions during the initial ketosis state. By adding exogenous ketones, one might experience an increase in the levels of blood ketones quickly and get a head start on endogenous production as they transition to a ketogenic diet. Exogenous ketones are a supplemental variation of the ketones naturally produced by our body during carbohydrate restriction. "With so many of my relationships in the medical industry through my television show, I couldn't ignore the fact that lots of professionals have been validating drinking Exogenous Ketones and recommending these products to their patients. I have been doing the same in my own personal diet regime and the results are very positive," she adds.Keto Exogenous Supplements — What are they and how are they used? Exogenous ketone drinks like PRUVIT KETO//OS , collagen, MCT oil, and electrolytes — can help an individual lose weight, boost energy, and increase mental clarity. Exogenous ketones are one of the most popular supplements amongst keto and low carb followers. You certainly do not have to consume exogenous ketones to get into ketosis, but it definitely helps with the downside many experience when transitioning into ketosis.Why is it important to acknowledge Exogenous ketone supplements as being a beneficial part of a ketogenic program? They Mimic Nutritional Ketosis. The main goal of exogenous ketones is to mimic a state of nutritional ketosis. By temporarily raising the levels of ketones in your blood, the user will ultimately experience some form of physical and mental benefits of nutritional ketosis. By temporarily raising your blood ketones, the user can 1. Increase their mental clarity and focus 2. Assist in their weight loss by experiencing the suppression of their appetite 3. A boost in energy.For more information on being successful on a low carb or keto journey, or to get a copy of THE 10 DAY KETO CHALLENGE, visit one of our websites.

