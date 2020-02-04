Violinist Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider Performs at InterHarmony Festival in Germany in August
Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider, violin, Misha Quint, cello, Saleem Ashkar, piano, to perform Brahms Trios at the Sulzbach-Rosenberg international Music Festival.
Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider will be joining InterHarmony International Music Festival’s Outstanding Guest Artist Series in Sulzbach-Rosenberg, Germany.
ABOUT THE ARTISTS
NIKOLAJ SZEPS-ZNAIDER is the most celebrated performer of our time with recent and forthcoming highlights with the Chicago Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, Dresden Staatskapelle, and the Stockholm, Brussels, and Oslo Philharmonics. As a conductor, Szeps-Znaider is Music Director of the Orchestra National de Lyon and is Principal Guest Conductor of the Mariinsky Orchestra.
Based in Berlin, the Israeli-Palestinian pianist SALEEM ASHKAR has become one of the most in-demand soloists of our time. Saleem Ashkar performs regularly with such conductors as Zubin Mehta, Riccardo Chailly, Christoph Eschenbach, Riccardo Muti and Daniel Barenboim, and with many of the world’s leading orchestras, including the Vienna Philharmonic, the Staatskapelle Berlin, the Filarmonica della Scala, the Concertgebouw Amsterdam, the London Symphony Orchestra, the Leipziger Gewandhaus, the NDR Hamburg, the DSO and the Konzerthausorchester in Berlin.
Russian-born cellist MISHA QUINT, has appeared with such celebrated orchestras as the New York Chamber Symphony, Brooklyn Philharmonic, the London Soloists Chamber Orchestra at Queen Elizabeth Hall, Leningrad Philharmonic Orchestra, Moscow State Symphony Orchestra, Leningrad State Orchestra, National Irish Symphony, the Orquestra Sinfônica do Teatro Nacional do Brasilia. Quint is Founder and Music Director of IIMF. Recent and future highlights include concerts in Italy and Germany with Nikolaj Szeps-Znaider, Guy Braunstein, Alexei Volodin, Saleem Ashkar, Daniel Stewart, Oliver Weder, and Andrey Baranov. http://www.mishaquintcello.com/
ABOUT INTERHARMONY INTERNATIONAL MUSIC FESTIVAL
InterHarmony® International Music Festival takes place each summer in Acqui Terme, Piedmont, Italy, and Sulzbach-Rosenberg, Bavaria, Germany. It combines multiple concerts of world-renowned soloists and chamber musicians, at the same time providing intensive study programs for young musicians, helping them to climb the steps to world stages of classical music. As part of the Outstanding Guest Artist Series, participants will be brought together with some of classical music's brightest lights, who will perform and give masterclasses. https://www.interharmony.com/
