NW Natural Water Closes Acquisition of Suncadia’s Water and Wastewater Utilities

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NW Natural Water Company, LLC (NW Natural Water), a wholly owned subsidiary of Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), has completed the acquisition of Suncadia’s water and wastewater utilities in Washington state, with approval by the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission and in close cooperation with the seller and other stakeholders.



Located in Cle Elum, Washington, Suncadia is a popular and fast-growing resort community that attracts visitors year-round from Seattle, Tacoma and the greater Pacific Northwest. Currently, the Suncadia utilities serve 2,800 connections.

“We’re thrilled that the Suncadia water and wastewater utilities are joining the NW Natural family,” said David H. Anderson, NW Natural Holdings president and CEO. “Suncadia is a Washington State gem, and we’re excited to support the community’s growth. We plan to continue our 160-year legacy of providing safe, reliable, and affordable utility services as we expand further in Washington.”

“NW Natural Water is an ideal partner for Suncadia. We’re confident their commitment to serving the Pacific Northwest and its communities will benefit our property owners,” said Roger Beck, managing director of Suncadia Resort.

Suncadia water and wastewater utilities are NW Natural Water’s ninth water acquisition, and its second in the wastewater segment. A Texas-based acquisition along with a few utilities in Idaho are currently pending. When current pending acquisitions are complete, NW Natural Water will serve approximately 62,000 people through approximately 25,000 connections. The company continues to seek additional investment opportunities in the water and wastewater utility sector.

ABOUT NW NATURAL HOLDINGS

Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and through its subsidiaries has been doing business for more than 160 years in the Pacific Northwest. It owns NW Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), and other business interests and activities.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 750,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores.

NW Natural Holdings’ subsidiaries own and operate 35 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity with NW Natural operating 20 Bcf in Oregon.

NW Natural Water currently provides water distribution service to communities throughout the Pacific Northwest. When current outstanding transactions close, NW Natural Water expects to serve approximately 62,000 people through approximately 25,000 connections in the Pacific Northwest and Texas. Learn more about our water business at nwnaturalwater.com.

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.

Investor Contact: Nikki Sparley, 503-721-2530, nikki.sparley@nwnatural.com Media Contact: Melissa Moore, 503-220-2436, melissa.moore@nwnatural.com



