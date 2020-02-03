AMC Networks Inc. Announces $200 Million Partial Redemption of 4.75% Senior Notes due 2022

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (“AMC Networks” or the “Company”) announced today that it has given notice of its intention to redeem $200 million of the outstanding $600 million principal amount of its 4.75% Senior Notes due 2022 (CUSIP Number 00164V AC7) (the “Notes”) on March 4, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”). The Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price (the “Redemption Price”) of 100.792% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.



AMC Networks has instructed U.S. Bank National Association, as the trustee for the Notes (the “Trustee”), to distribute a notice of redemption to all registered holders of the Notes on February 3, 2020. Copies of such Notice of Redemption and additional information relating to the procedure for the partial redemption of the Notes may be obtained from U.S. Bank National Association by calling 1‑(800)-934-6802.

About AMC Networks Inc.

AMC Networks owns and operates several of cable television’s most recognized brands delivering high quality content to audiences and a valuable platform to distributors and advertisers. The Company manages its business through two operating segments: (i) National Networks, which principally includes AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC and SundanceTV; and AMC Studios, the Company’s television production business; and (ii) International and Other, which principally includes AMC Networks International, the Company’s international programming business; Global Direct-to-Consumer, the Company's subscription streaming services, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC (Urban Movie Channel); Levity Entertainment Group, the Company’s production services and comedy venues business; and IFC Films, the Company's independent film distribution business. For more information on AMC Networks, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.amcnetworks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contacts

Investor Relations

Seth Zaslow (646) 273-3766

seth.zaslow@amcnetworks.com

Corporate Communications

Georgia Juvelis (917) 542-6390

georgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com



