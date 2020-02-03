CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy is Honored to Have Multiple CIO Executive Leadership Summits Highlighted as Top Technology Conferences to Attend

/EIN News/ -- Top technology events listed in the CIO.com conference guide include HMG Strategy CIO Executive Leadership and Global Innovation summits in Charlotte, NC; Menlo Park, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Chicago, IL; Championsgate, FL; New York, NY; Dallas, TX; New Brunswick, NJ; San Francisco, CA; London, UK; Toronto, ON; Atlanta, GA; Denver, CO; Boston, MA; Philadelphia, PA; Minneapolis, MN; St. Louis, MO; Washington, DC; Detroit, MI; Greenwich, CT; San Diego, CA; Huntington Beach, CA; Seattle, WA and Austin, TX



WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership for technology executives, is honored to have 25 of its Executive Leadership and Global Innovation Summits highlighted by CIO.com as top technology conferences to attend in 2020.

Moreover, CIO.com also highlighted SIM Connect Live 2020 , the national conference for the Society for Information Management, which HMG Strategy is co-producing this year in Austin, TX Dec. 7-10. SIM Connect Live 2020 will bring 600-to-1,000 CIOs, CTOs, CDOs, C-1 executives, academicians and top-tier consultants to Austin to explore why it’s imperative to apply a fresh mindset and lead courageously in a time of widespread disruption to identify and execute on strategies that will drive organizational success.

As the world’s most trusted, independent provider of executive networking events , HMG Strategy is constantly evolving and expanding into new markets. In addition to producing 80-plus executive networking events each year in North America and Europe, the company has significantly expanded its digital resource center in recent years, compiling a massive collection of videos, research articles, white papers, webinars, case studies, and other digital content assets.

“The accelerated pace of innovation and disruption is creating new opportunities and challenges for CIOs and technology executives,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “We are thrilled and honored to have our events cited by CIO.com as `Top Technology Conferences to Attend’ as we address the top macro-economic, leadership, innovation and technology trends that are shaping business today and into the future.”

HMG Strategy’s next event is the 2020 Charlotte CIO Executive Leadership Summit , taking place on February 6 at The Ritz-Carlton Charlotte. Top speakers there will include Angela Yochem, EVP Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Novant Health, who will discuss how the use of technology is helping to improve patient outcomes at Novant Health.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360 degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

Connecting CIOs and Technology Executives HMG Strategy's CIO and Global Innovation Summits have been recognized by CIO.com as Top Technology Conferences to Attend in 2020.



