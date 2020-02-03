Black Diamond Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 12,174,263 shares of common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 1,587,947 additional shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $19.00 per share. The aggregate gross proceeds to Black Diamond from the offering were approximately $231.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. All of the shares in the offering were offered by Black Diamond. Black Diamond’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “BDTX.”



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Jefferies LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC acted as lead manager for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on January 29, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, via telephone at (866) 803-9204, or via email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by e-mail at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or, Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com or by telephone at (833) 297-2926.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Black Diamond

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Black Diamond targets undrugged mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers. Black Diamond is built upon a deep understanding of cancer genetics, protein structure and function, and medicinal chemistry. The Company’s proprietary technology platform, Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology, or MAP, platform, is designed to allow Black Diamond to analyze population-level genetic sequencing data to identify oncogenic mutations that promote cancer across tumor types, group these mutations into families, and develop a single small molecule therapy in a tumor-agnostic manner that targets a specific family of mutations. Black Diamond was founded by David M. Epstein, Ph.D. and Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D., and, beginning in 2017, together with Versant Ventures, began building the MAP platform and chemistry discovery engine.

Contacts:

For Investors:

Thomas (Tommy) Leggett

Chief Financial Officer

investors@bdtherapeutics.com

For Media:

Kathy Vincent

(310) 403-8951

media@bdtherapeutics.com



