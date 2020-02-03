Deadline extended for America’s best young dentists to nominate for Incisal Edge 40 Under 40

For a 10th year, the nation’s premier dental lifestyle magazine, published by Benco Dental, will recognize top practitioners. February 10, 2020 is the last day to nominate in two categories: Dental Specialists and General Dentists.

/EIN News/ -- PITTSTON, PA, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant. Exceptional. Dazzling. Apt descriptions for America’s finest young practitioners, the smiles they create, and their commitment to oral health care. Annually, Incisal Edge, the premier lifestyle magazine for dentists nationwide, applauds this excellence with its signature award – the 40 Under 40 honor.



For the 10th consecutive year, the magazine—published by Benco Dental since 1997—will celebrate the 40 Under 40 in its fall editorial coverage, including a series of informative profiles. Nominations will be accepted in two categories, General Dentists and Dental Specialists, through February 10, 2020 at: IncisalEdgeMagazine.com



Incisal Edge’s top 40 Under 40 recognizes innovative and passionate young professionals in dentistry across the U.S. Whether renowned for their medical innovations, volunteer work and philanthropy, or simply a commitment to outstanding patient care, these honorees—nominated by industry experts from around the country and vetted by an independent panel—represent the best of dentistry today, and the promise of even better dentistry tomorrow. Visit IncisalEdgeMagazine.com, where previous year’s winners are spotlighted.



"Recognizing the achievements of America's brightest rising stars is at the heart of advancing the art and science of dental medicine," said Chuck Cohen, co-founder of Incisal Edge. "At Benco Dental, we're proud to provide technology and solutions that help doctors drive dentistry forward, so it's especially gratifying to watch as the best of the best are first nominated by their peers, and then selected by our panel of judges for displaying the highest levels of excellence among young practitioners."



To nominate a dentist, visit: https://www.judgify.me/40Under40-2020. Submissions must be completed on or before 11:59 p.m. EST on February 10, 2020. Dentists are welcome to self-nominate and to nominate a colleague or peer.



About Incisal Edge



Knowledge. Success. Life. Those three words, printed on the cover of every issue, guide editorial content for the national’s premier dental lifestyle magazine -- Incisal Edge. Published by Benco Dental since 1997, Incisal Edge celebrates dentists’ achievements both inside the operatory and during their hard-earned downtime. Known for its “40 Under 40 — America’s Best Young Dentists,” which highlights the country’s brightest rising stars, the magazine’s content ranges from “The 32 Most Influential People in Dentistry” and news about the latest techniques, tools, and dental practice designs, to the best in travel, automobiles, and timepieces. Incisal Edge magazine’s print edition reaches 130,000 readers quarterly via a direct mail distribution package with Dentaltown magazine. Digitally, incisaledgemagazine.com, leads with dynamic visuals and follows with exclusive web content, an improved mobile experience, and a centralized nomination hub for the magazine’s signature awards: the aforementioned 40 Under 40, the Lucy Hobbs Project Awards for Exemplary Women in Dentistry and the Incisal Edge Design Competition for interior design, architecture and space planning within the dental profession.



About Benco Dental



We Drive Dentistry Forward℠ through innovative solutions and our caring family culture. Our firsts include CenterPoint design/equipment superstores, OneVisit™ open architecture CAD/CAM, Painless® electronic ordering and automated supply management. Independent since founded by Ben Cohen in 1930, we've grown to become the country's largest family-owned dental distributor. Over 1,400 dedicated associates serve customers at locations coast-to-coast including 400+ sales representatives and 300+ factory-trained service technicians. We're one of Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma for three consecutive years, a NAFE Top Company for Executive Women for two consecutive years, and among Pennsylvania Best Places to Work® for 12 of 14 prior years. ###

KRISTIE CERUTI BENCO DENTAL 570.602.7047 kceruti@benco.com



