The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Updated

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of January 31, 2020.

         
Issuer Name   Shareholding US $ Market  Value % of Net Assets
AIB GROUP PLC   562,521 1,655,740 2.92
AMRYT PHARMA EMA CVR RTS   300,819 0 0.00
AMRYT PHARMA FDA CVR RTS   300,819 0 0.00
AMRYT PHARMA PLC   300,819 490,580 0.86
AMRYT PHARMA REVENUE CVR RTS   300,819 0 0.00
APPLEGREEN PLC   251,921 1,519,902 2.68
BANK OF IRELAND GROUP   292,586 1,432,314 2.52
C&C GROUP PLC   336,019 1,588,491 2.80
CAIRN HOMES PLC   396,641 539,312 0.95
CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN   45,756 1,737,284 3.06
COVANTA HOLDING CORP   73,043 1,094,184 1.93
CRH PLC   368,878 13,876,853 24.43
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC   322,959 1,635,086 2.88
DCC PLC   20,226 1,637,759 2.88
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC   21,750 2,472,495 4.35
GLANBIA PLC   31,761 370,915 0.65
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC   1,126,099 1,099,035 1.93
GRAFTON GROUP PLC   216,007 2,624,179 4.62
GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC   312,256 420,765 0.74
GREENCORE GROUP PLC   179,092 580,821 1.02
IPL PLASTICS INC   180,354 1,174,740 2.07
IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC   177,922 923,481 1.63
KERRY GROUP PLC   7,017 897,291 1.58
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC   64,284 3,967,532 6.99
MALIN CORPORATION PLC   162,553 771,598 1.36
MINCON GROUP PLC   718,130 796,444 1.40
ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC   21,273 88,001 0.15
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR   16,230 1,405,680 2.47
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC   92,391 1,526,751 2.69
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC   65,064 2,257,147 3.97
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC   748,397 1,110,556 1.96
UDG HEALTHCARE PLC   102,268 1,013,510 1.78
UNIPHAR PLC   1,740,000 2,504,819 4.41
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME   50,924 1,655,740 2.65

The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end non-diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com Website: newirelandfund.com

