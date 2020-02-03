The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Updated

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of January 31, 2020.



Issuer Name Shareholding US $ Market Value % of Net Assets AIB GROUP PLC 562,521 1,655,740 2.92 AMRYT PHARMA EMA CVR RTS 300,819 0 0.00 AMRYT PHARMA FDA CVR RTS 300,819 0 0.00 AMRYT PHARMA PLC 300,819 490,580 0.86 AMRYT PHARMA REVENUE CVR RTS 300,819 0 0.00 APPLEGREEN PLC 251,921 1,519,902 2.68 BANK OF IRELAND GROUP 292,586 1,432,314 2.52 C&C GROUP PLC 336,019 1,588,491 2.80 CAIRN HOMES PLC 396,641 539,312 0.95 CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 45,756 1,737,284 3.06 COVANTA HOLDING CORP 73,043 1,094,184 1.93 CRH PLC 368,878 13,876,853 24.43 DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 322,959 1,635,086 2.88 DCC PLC 20,226 1,637,759 2.88 FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 21,750 2,472,495 4.35 GLANBIA PLC 31,761 370,915 0.65 GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC 1,126,099 1,099,035 1.93 GRAFTON GROUP PLC 216,007 2,624,179 4.62 GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC 312,256 420,765 0.74 GREENCORE GROUP PLC 179,092 580,821 1.02 IPL PLASTICS INC 180,354 1,174,740 2.07 IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC 177,922 923,481 1.63 KERRY GROUP PLC 7,017 897,291 1.58 KINGSPAN GROUP PLC 64,284 3,967,532 6.99 MALIN CORPORATION PLC 162,553 771,598 1.36 MINCON GROUP PLC 718,130 796,444 1.40 ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC 21,273 88,001 0.15 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR 16,230 1,405,680 2.47 RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 92,391 1,526,751 2.69 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC 65,064 2,257,147 3.97 TOTAL PRODUCE PLC 748,397 1,110,556 1.96 UDG HEALTHCARE PLC 102,268 1,013,510 1.78 UNIPHAR PLC 1,740,000 2,504,819 4.41 VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME 50,924 1,655,740 2.65

The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-end non-diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.com Website: newirelandfund.com



